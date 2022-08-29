Meghan opens up about ‘losing’ father and Harry’s relationship with Charles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meghan opens up about ‘losing’ father and Harry’s relationship with Charles

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 4.54pm
The Duchess of Sussex spoke to The Cut magazine (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)


The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about “losing” her father and how it “doesn’t have to be the same” for her husband and the future king.

Meghan spoke about her estranged father Thomas Markle and reflected on the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales during an interview with The Cut magazine at her California home.

Harry’s relationship with his father has been said to be tense since the couple’s departure from being working royals.

He said during their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that Charles had stopped taking his calls.

Speaking about the impact of their decision to step down as senior royals, Meghan told The Cut: “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process’.

“It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Meghan also revealed that she believes there is “room for forgiveness” between herself and the royal family.

“I think forgiveness is really important,” she told the magazine.

“It takes a lot more energy to not forgive, but it takes a lot of effort to forgive.

“I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games in April (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meghan also said that she will be “getting back on Instagram” after deleting her account more than four years ago as part of becoming a senior royal.

She added that along with deleting her personal social accounts, she felt like “an actress” playing at being a member of the royal family.

Meghan said: “I​​ was an actress.

“My entire job was ‘Tell me where to stand. Tell me what to say. Tell me how to say it. Tell me what to wear, and I’ll do it’.”

