Nasa scientists hopeful for next Artemis 1 Moon launch attempt on Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nasa scientists hopeful for next Artemis 1 Moon launch attempt on Friday

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 7.52pm
The Nasa Moon rocket on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida (Joel Kowsky/Nasa via AP)
The Nasa Moon rocket on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida (Joel Kowsky/Nasa via AP)

Nasa scientists are hopeful they can successfully launch a rocket to the Moon as soon as Friday despite a failed attempt on Monday.

The Artemis 1 test flight had been due to take off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, during a two-hour window after 1.33pm BST on Monday.

It was called off by the launch director moments before due to a temperature problem in one of the engines.

Michael Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, said the team also encountered issues over the weekend and on Monday, including lightning strikes and a fuel leak.

Following the postponed take-off, he told a Nasa press conference the team is “not ready to give up” and the earliest possible time for the next attempt would be just before 1pm BST on Friday.

When asked how realistic it is to expect another attempt so soon, Mr Sarafin said: “Friday is definitely in play.

“We really need time to look at all the information and we’re going to play all nine innings here, we’re not ready to give up yet.”

US vice president Kamala Harris was among those at the space centre awaiting take-off on Monday, and Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said she was “pumped the entire time”.

Mr Nelson told the press conference: “The vice president was here.

“She was pumped the entire time.

“She is very bullish on our space programme and on this particular programme of going back to the Moon and going to Mars.”

The 322ft (98m) tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which is the world’s most powerful rocket to date, is due to take the Orion capsule, powered by the Airbus-built European Service Module (ESM), into the Moon’s orbit.

On the postponed launch attempt, Mr Nelson said: “This is a brand-new rocket.

“It’s not going to fly until it’s ready.

“There are millions of components of this rocket and its systems, and needless to say the complexity is daunting when you bring it all into the focus of a countdown.”

The flight, which will carry mannequins rather than astronauts, marks the next chapter in putting humans back on the Moon, and is the first in Nasa’s Artemis programme.

There will be people on board for subsequent missions, with the first crewed flight into space scheduled for 2024.

The UK is part of the Artemis programme, making contributions to the Lunar Gateway – a space station currently in development with the European Space Agency – working alongside the US, Europe, Canada and Japan.

UK Space Agency chief executive Paul Bate said that when the rocket does eventually launch “it is going to be wild”.

Writing on Twitter following Monday’s attempt, he said: “Not easy, this rocket science.

“But that’s the point, right … we are pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and discovery.

“And when we do launch, it is going to be wild.

“Onwards to the Moon, Mars and beyond.”

Humans last reached the Moon some 50 years ago, and the latest mission is about proving people can make longer and more sustainable trips there.

It will also assess whether some infrastructure can be built on and around the Moon, allowing humans to survive on another planetary body.

The mission duration is 42 days, three hours and 20 minutes, and in total it will travel 1.3 million miles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A number of initiatives have launched to try to alleviate pressures on the HRT supply chain (BSIP SA/Alamy/PA)
HRT taskforce concluded as supply improves
Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)
Coroner calls for public to provide information on ‘heinous’ Liverpool shootings
Manuel Akanji is wanted by Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Man City express interest in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-half Manuel Akanji
Elena Sala and David Matthews with baby Rosanna Matthews (Family handout/PA)
Parents ‘broken’ by death of three-day-old baby daughter, inquest told
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)
Woman, 25, dies after falling ill at Creamfields music festival
(Dave Thompson/PA)
Tribute to ‘proud daughter and mother’ as man charged with her murder
Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf (David Davies/PA)
Open winner Cameron Smith admits LIV Golf switch was ‘offer I couldn’t ignore’
Antony helped Ajax to back-to-back Eredivisie titles as well as KNVB Cup success in 2021 (Paul Ellis/PA)
A closer look at Manchester United target Antony
(James Manning/PA)
Warnings over fare rises and service cuts despite Transport for London deal
Forensics officers comb the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tributes to ‘talented’ man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

More from The Courier

Lundin Links Hotel row over demolitioncontinues.
Lundin Links Hotel row rumbles on as Scottish Government hits back at demolition hold-up…
0
New-found perspective: James McPake.
Which areas James McPake will be looking to strengthen at Dunfermline Athletic ahead of…
0
Alastair Forsyth leads by one after the first round at West Kilbride.
Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a…
0
To go with story by Laura Devlin. School catchment explainer Picture shows; School classroom . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 08/04/2022
Will schools close in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross? Parents call for clarity…
0
Demolition costs for Lochside have jumped by more than £150,000.
Bill to bulldoze Forfar's Lochside leisure centre jumps £155,000 to more than £650k
0
The Nasa Moon rocket on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida (Joel Kowsky/Nasa via AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Eruption in the street