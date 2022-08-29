Travellers ‘abandoned’ after flight to London diverts to Bermuda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Travellers ‘abandoned’ after flight to London diverts to Bermuda

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 8.32pm Updated: August 29 2022, 8.47pm
More than 300 passengers are stranded in the airport in Bermuda (Jonathan Lo/PA)
More than 300 passengers are stranded in the airport in Bermuda (Jonathan Lo/PA)

Bank holiday travellers facing a 20-hour wait on an airport floor in Bermuda say they have been “abandoned in the middle of the Atlantic” after their flight from Miami to London had to divert due to a possible mechanical issue.

American Airlines has apologised after flight AA38 had to change course about three hours after taking off from Miami International Airport on Monday due to “a possible mechanical issue”, landing instead on the British island territory in the North Atlantic.

The Boeing 777-300’s 303 passengers have since waited over 15 hours in LF Wade International Airport in St George’s, where they are scheduled to board a replacement flight to London Heathrow at 8pm local time – almost 20 hours after landing there.

The PA news agency understands the flight was unable to continue due to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s mandated crew rest requirements after maintenance teams had inspected the aircraft – and passengers are not allowed to leave the airport due to Bermuda’s Covid-19 requirements.

According to passengers, it took almost 10 hours for them to be provided with food at the airport and are were just eight toilets available and no showers.

Recently engaged Jonathan Lo and Laura Day were on their way home to the UK (Jonathan Lo/PA)

Jonathan Lo, musical director at Northern Ballet, was on the flight on his way home to the UK with his fiancee Laura Day, the 29-year-old principal character artist at the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

On the final journey of an “epic trip” which had seen Mr Lo, 35, propose in Cape Town, South Africa, the couple – who live between London and Birmingham – had been “dozing off” when the captain told passengers there was “an indication of overheating electronics”.

“A little later on it was backed up by a further announcement to say that, actually, they could smell smoke in the aircraft cockpit,” he told the PA news agency.

Mr Lo said when they landed in Bermuda there was “quite a dramatic scene” with fire engines following the aircraft, but he understood this to be standard procedure and a precaution.

“All was going quite smoothly until we got into the terminal,” he added.

Mr Lo said passengers waited for over three hours until their first update on the situation, and it only became clear they would need to sleep at the airport as the plane could not fly at around 5am local time – when airport staff provided them with blankets and pillows taken from the aircraft itself.

Like many others in the airport, the couple slept on the floor (Jonathan Lo/PA)

Since Mr Lo said “tempers rose” at times among the travellers – which includes people travelling for work and many British families returning after the bank holiday weekend – and the hundreds stranded in the hall were not provided with food until airport staff offered breakfast at 12.30pm local time.

“That’s a whole whopping 10 hours after people have landed with children and were really hungry,” he said.

“(We feel) abandoned by the airline really… literally in the middle of the Atlantic.

“When we landed, we didn’t know how long it was going to be… had we been kept updated regularly, we would have been able to make plans and I’m sure the airport staff would have been able to make plans quicker.

“I was speaking to a gentleman earlier, who basically said ‘well I’m going to miss my appointment in London anyway, can I just turn around and go back?’”

The passengers will be in Bermuda for at least 20 hours (Jonathan Lo/PA)

Mr Lo said he will miss his ballet company’s first day of rehearsals on Tuesday, while his fiancee Ms Day was supposed to start her season teaching the Birmingham Royal Ballet – classes for which she has been practising while stranded in the airport.

Mr Lo had also been planning to meet up with Ms Day’s parents in London to celebrate their engagement in person.

“We only have the window of the next four days, because of our travelling schedule… when we actually get to share the news,” he said.

“They know of course, but to actually get to speak to them properly about plans and everything before they go to Australia – it’s all a bit frustrating.”

Danny Wells, an IT engineer from Hertfordshire, was on his way back from a holiday in Miami when he was caught in the disruption.

“We have had to take an extra two days holiday from work as we were due to work this morning but will not be able to work tomorrow either,” the 32-year-old told PA.

“We have family house sitting and both have now had to take the day off tomorrow as well as they are looking after animals.

“(There are) rows of people asleep on the floor, the lights have been on almost all night (and) everyone is freezing because the air con is on so they had to get everyone’s blanket from the plane.”

American Airlines said in a statement: “American Airlines flight 38, from Miami (MIA) to London (LHR), diverted to Bermuda (BDA) this morning after a possible mechanical issue.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we apologise for the trouble this has caused.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A number of initiatives have launched to try to alleviate pressures on the HRT supply chain (BSIP SA/Alamy/PA)
HRT taskforce concluded as supply improves
Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)
Coroner calls for public to provide information on ‘heinous’ Liverpool shootings
Manuel Akanji is wanted by Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Man City express interest in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-half Manuel Akanji
Elena Sala and David Matthews with baby Rosanna Matthews (Family handout/PA)
Parents ‘broken’ by death of three-day-old baby daughter, inquest told
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)
Woman, 25, dies after falling ill at Creamfields music festival
(Dave Thompson/PA)
Tribute to ‘proud daughter and mother’ as man charged with her murder
Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf (David Davies/PA)
Open winner Cameron Smith admits LIV Golf switch was ‘offer I couldn’t ignore’
Antony helped Ajax to back-to-back Eredivisie titles as well as KNVB Cup success in 2021 (Paul Ellis/PA)
A closer look at Manchester United target Antony
(James Manning/PA)
Warnings over fare rises and service cuts despite Transport for London deal
Forensics officers comb the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tributes to ‘talented’ man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

More from The Courier

Lundin Links Hotel row over demolitioncontinues.
Lundin Links Hotel row rumbles on as Scottish Government hits back at demolition hold-up…
0
New-found perspective: James McPake.
Which areas James McPake will be looking to strengthen at Dunfermline Athletic ahead of…
0
Alastair Forsyth leads by one after the first round at West Kilbride.
Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a…
0
To go with story by Laura Devlin. School catchment explainer Picture shows; School classroom . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 08/04/2022
Will schools close in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross? Parents call for clarity…
0
Demolition costs for Lochside have jumped by more than £150,000.
Bill to bulldoze Forfar's Lochside leisure centre jumps £155,000 to more than £650k
0
More than 300 passengers are stranded in the airport in Bermuda (Jonathan Lo/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Eruption in the street