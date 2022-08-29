Gorka Guruzeta bags brace as Athletic Bilbao ease to win over struggling Cadiz By Press Association August 29 2022, 11.22pm Gorka Guruzeta scored his first goals for Athletic Bilbao as they won at Cadiz (Press In Photo Sport Agency/Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cadiz’s poor start to the LaLiga season continued as they were soundly beaten at home by Athletic Bilbao to remain without a point or a goal from their opening three games. Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, Sergio’s side seemingly face another uphill battle following this latest 4-0 reverse. Inaki Williams broke the deadlock after capitalising on a defensive error before the Bilbao striker saw a penalty saved by Jeremias Ledesma. 😈 @Williaaams45 with the high press!🎯 Our no.9 jumps on a bad pass by the Cadiz defence before going round Ledesma and sliding the ball home.👊 Los Leones take the lead!0-1 I #CadizAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/GqMn3UM8QM— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) August 29, 2022 Summer signing Gorka Guruzeta replaced Williams in the second half and promptly opened his account for the club, doubling the lead with a fine strike. He would add a second in stoppage-time after Alex Berenguer Remiro’s effort had already secured the points for the visitors, who remain unbeaten. A neat finish from substitute Antoine Griezmann was enough for Atletico Madrid to win 1-0 at Valencia. The France forward curled home the winner after 66 minutes after Yunus Musah’s fine first-half strike for the hosts was chalked off by VAR for a foul in the build-up. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Newcastle still waiting to hear if Alexander Isak can face Liverpool No let-up for Steve Cooper as he readies Nottingham Forest for Man City test Ian Poveda in line for Blackpool bow Bournemouth sack Scott Parker less than four months after securing promotion Lauren Hemp wants England’s Euro 2022 success to pave way for next generation Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth as club calls for ‘belief and respect’ Argentina defender Cristian Romero agrees permanent Spurs deal following loan Football rumours: Chelsea push to seal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal US Open day 1: Serena Williams powers ahead at likely last tournament On This Day in 2015: Manchester City sign Kevin De Bruyne More from The Courier 'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross… Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier 0 The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss 0 Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen 0 Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids