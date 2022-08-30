Man, 21, dies after being stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 21, dies after being stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 3.44am Updated: August 30 2022, 9.52am
Carnival-goers at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, which returned to the streets for the first time two years after it was thwarted by the pandemic (PA)
Carnival-goers at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, which returned to the streets for the first time two years after it was thwarted by the pandemic (PA)

A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that more than 200 arrests were made during the event.

A police statement said: “At around 8pm on Monday, August 29 officers became aware of a stabbing in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

“Officers provided emergency first aid to the victim – a 21-year-old man – until the arrival of London Ambulance Service paramedics.

“They were able to extract him through significant crowds in challenging circumstances to a waiting ambulance.

“He was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

The force said “a number of violent incidents and serious stabbings” prompted a section 60 order to be put in place until 1am on Tuesday within the event’s borders.

Police said 209 arrests had been made by early Tuesday, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of an offensive weapon, 27 public order offences and eight sexual assaults.

There were 35 arrests the force labelled “other”, 10 for possession of psychoactive substances, seven for drink/drug driving, five for criminal damage and one each for theft and robbery.

The force earlier paid tribute to one of its most experienced and “affectionate” horses that died after collapsing while on duty at the carnival on Sunday.

Police Horse Sandown, a 14-year-old chestnut gelding, had policed “all types of events” across London during his seven years of service since being presented to the force in 2015.

There was also a birth at the carnival although it is not known if the mother was a local resident or visiting the spectacle.

A London Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.45pm on Sunday August 28 to reports of a person in labour within the footprint of Notting Hill Carnival.

“We treated an adult and baby at the scene and took them to hospital as a priority.”

Dr Alison Heydari, Commander of Local Policing, said early on Tuesday: “Officers from across the Met have been working tirelessly over the past two days to ensure that all those who came to Notting Hill Carnival could enjoy the experience safely.

“It was the culmination of months of close coordination with the organisers, our local authority and emergency service partners and the community.

Notting Hill Carnival
Samba dancers at Notting Hill Carnival which police said had been largely positive and good natured (Victoria Jones/PA)

“The atmosphere over the past two days has been largely positive and good natured as carnival should be.

“Regrettably, on Monday evening we saw a number of violent incidents and a 21-year-old man has lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“A murder investigation is under way, led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

“They will pursue every possible line of inquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Dr Heydari added: “There were hundreds of people in the immediate vicinity when this incident took place.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything, who has video footage or who has any other information that could assist officers, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the police directly on 101 providing the reference 7478/29AUG. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

