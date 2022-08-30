What the papers say – August 30 By Press Association August 30 2022, 5.26am What the papers say – August 30 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Conservative tax plans and royal woes feature across the mastheads on Tuesday. Liz Truss’s pitch on taxes is front page of the Daily Express and the i, while The Times reports the Tory leadership frontrunner will give the green light for further oil drilling in the North Sea. Tuesday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Truss Tax Cut Plan ‘Only Way’ To Rescue Economy“. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/O7xiXnxkOh— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 29, 2022 Tuesday's front page – Truss: Wait until I'm PM for cost of living plan#TomorrowsPapersTodayExclusive from @ChaplainChloe @janemerrick23: https://t.co/olmBRh6Yhb pic.twitter.com/jBxAltUD7f— i newspaper (@theipaper) August 29, 2022 Tuesday’s TIMES: “Rush to drill for more oil in North Sea” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4gXWOna2or— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 29, 2022 The Guardian carries a warning the cost-of-living crisis will close schools as Metro says rising bills will close pubs. Guardian front page, Tuesday 30 August 2022: Schools face closure chaos as costs soar, warn Tories pic.twitter.com/bSnD5nvFuv— The Guardian (@guardian) August 29, 2022 Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰LAST ORDERS FOR PUBS🔴 Help with fuel bills or lose them for good, say brewery bosses pic.twitter.com/W3t7549d6k— Metro (@MetroUK) August 29, 2022 A backlog in court cases and barrister’ strikes is causing criminals to “go free”, according to a report in The Independent. Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Mounting court ‘chaos’ sees criminals go free” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IrzVLQTBWY— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 29, 2022 The Sun and the Daily Mail lead on new claims from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On tomorrow's front page: pic.twitter.com/gDu3yuVt6Q— The Sun (@TheSun) August 29, 2022 Tuesday’s Daily MAIL: “Now Meghan Drops Her ‘Truth Bombs’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GCKVWvaXYk— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 29, 2022 Ghislaine Maxwell has become friends with a “notorious murderer” in jail, according to the Daily Mirror. Tuesday's front page: Maxwell jail pal is a double murderer.https://t.co/R6YvTRr96Y#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iZ81ryrVVW— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 29, 2022 The Daily Telegraph reports statins rarely cause muscle pain in patients. 🗞️ The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Statins not to blame for aches – it's just age'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/HwkEsjzpfP— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 29, 2022 The EU will unveil a crisis plan to address rising energy bills, says the Financial Times. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 30 August https://t.co/kdlUQnQlQv pic.twitter.com/qOBZXcExnP— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 29, 2022 And the Daily Star reports poisonous spiders are “invading homes” and snakes are “on the loose”. Tuesday's front page – Fangs can only get better! #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/mGdRla4Fjq pic.twitter.com/dgWZj5H9fq— Daily Star (@dailystar) August 29, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Police accused of ‘lying’ and ‘creating phantom units’ on sat nav app Iraqi cleric tells loyalists to leave streets after clashes All of south-west England now in drought following extreme dry conditions Athlete, 22, will try to swim from Europe to Asia in memory of his… Man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival named as rapper TKorStretch, 21 Minister suffers connection failure during Nick Ferrari interview on broadband Almost all Dutch trains halted by rail strike around Utrecht Podcast leads to Australian’s conviction over wife’s murder Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians UN to seek emergency aid for victims of Pakistan floods More from The Courier 'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross… Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier 0 The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss 0 Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen 0 Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids