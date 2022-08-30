Man charged with murdering his elderly mother

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 57-year-old man has been charged with murdering his “much-loved” elderly mother.

John Anderson Griffiths was arrested after officers were called to a property in Llanfrynach, near Brecon, on Friday night.

His mother Margaret Joyce Griffiths, 87, was airlifted to hospital but died the following day, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.

Griffiths was arrested at the scene and charged on Monday night.

He will appear at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Mrs Griffith, who was known locally as Joyce, was described by her family as a “much-loved mother, granny, sister and a loyal and active member of the community”.

“The tragic recent events have left the family heartbroken and in deep shock,” their statement added.

“We request respect for our privacy at this dreadful time.”