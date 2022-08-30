Man charged with murdering his elderly mother By Press Association August 30 2022, 10.02am Margaret Joyce Griffiths, 87, was airlifted to hospital on Friday night but died the next day (Family handout/Dyfed-Powys Police) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 57-year-old man has been charged with murdering his “much-loved” elderly mother. John Anderson Griffiths was arrested after officers were called to a property in Llanfrynach, near Brecon, on Friday night. His mother Margaret Joyce Griffiths, 87, was airlifted to hospital but died the following day, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed. Griffiths was arrested at the scene and charged on Monday night. He will appear at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Mrs Griffith, who was known locally as Joyce, was described by her family as a “much-loved mother, granny, sister and a loyal and active member of the community”. “The tragic recent events have left the family heartbroken and in deep shock,” their statement added. “We request respect for our privacy at this dreadful time.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Police accused of ‘lying’ and ‘creating phantom units’ on sat nav app Iraqi cleric tells loyalists to leave streets after clashes All of south-west England now in drought following extreme dry conditions Athlete, 22, will try to swim from Europe to Asia in memory of his… Man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival named as rapper TKorStretch, 21 Minister suffers connection failure during Nick Ferrari interview on broadband Almost all Dutch trains halted by rail strike around Utrecht Podcast leads to Australian’s conviction over wife’s murder Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians UN to seek emergency aid for victims of Pakistan floods More from The Courier 'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross… Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier 0 The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss 0 Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen 0 Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids