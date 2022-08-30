UN to seek emergency aid for victims of Pakistan floods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

UN to seek emergency aid for victims of Pakistan floods

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 10.20am
A woman wades through a flooded area after heavy rains in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)
A woman wades through a flooded area after heavy rains in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

The United Nations and Pakistan are set to appeal for 160 million dollars (£136 million) in emergency funding for nearly half a million displaced victims of record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June.

Pakistani authorities backed by the military, rescuers and volunteers have been battling the aftermath of the floods that have affected more than 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis.

Although rains stopped three days ago and floodwaters in some areas were receding, large areas remain underwater.

Rescuers were evacuating stranded people to safer ground, including makeshift tent camps that have sprung up along motorways, inundated villages and towns.

A displaced man transports usable belongings salvaged from his flood-hit home across a flooded area in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, Pakistan
A displaced man transports his belongings salvaged from his flood-hit home across a flooded area in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province (Fareed Khan/AP)

According to initial government estimates, the devastation caused 10 billion dollars (£8.5 billion) in damage to the economy.

“It is a preliminary estimate likely to be far greater,” planning minister Ahsan Iqbal told the Associated Press (AP).

His comment came hours before the United Nations and Pakistan were to launch an appeal in Islamabad for help.

A day earlier, the International Monetary Fund’s executive board approved the release of a much-awaited 1.17 billion dollars (£1 billion) for Pakistan.

Pakistan and the IMF originally signed a large bailout accord in 2019.

But the release of a 1.17 billion dollar tranche had been on hold since earlier this year, when the IMF expressed concern about Pakistan’s compliance with the deal’s terms under the government of former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April.

Damaged hotels are surrounded by floodwaters in Kalam, Pakistan
Damaged hotels are surrounded by floodwaters in Kalam, Pakistan (Sherin Zada/AP)

Last week, the United Nations in a statement said it has allocated three million dollars (£2.5 million) for UN aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods.

This money will be used for health, nutrition, food security, as well as water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable.

On Monday, climate minister Sherry Rehman and meteorologists told the AP that new monsoons were expected in September.

Monsoons have hit earlier and more heavily than usual since the start of summer, officials say – most recently with massive rains last week that affected nearly the entire country.

Pakistan is accustomed to monsoon rains and flooding, Ms Rehman said, but not like this.

Several scientists say the record-breaking flooding in Pakistan has all the hallmarks of a catastrophe juiced by climate change, but it is too early to formally assign blame to global warming.

Displaced families line up to receive food as they take refuge on a roadside after fleeing their flood-hit homes in Charsadda, Pakistan
Displaced families line up to receive food as they take refuge on a roadside after fleeing their flood-hit homes in Charsadda, Pakistan (Mohammad Sajjad/AP)

“This year Pakistan has received the highest rainfall in at least three decades. So far this year the rain is running at more than 780% above average levels,” said Abid Qaiyum Suleri, executive director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute and a member of Pakistan’s Climate Change Council.

“Extreme weather patterns are turning more frequent in the region and Pakistan is not an exception.”

Pakistan saw similar flooding and devastation in 2010 that killed nearly 2,000 people.

But the government did not implement plans to prevent future flooding by preventing construction and homes in flood-prone areas and river beds, said Suleri.

Floods and monsoon rains have damaged one million houses and affected 33 million people.

It reflects how poorer countries often pay the price for climate change largely caused by more industrialised nations.

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city of Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province
Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city of Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province (Zahid Hussain/AP)

Since 1959, Pakistan has been responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic CO2 emissions.

The US is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the EU 15%.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, at least 498,000 people in the country of 220 million are in relief camps after being displaced.

Many more displaced flood victims are believed to be living with relatives, friends or out in the open, without shelter.

Pakistan started receiving international aid this week, and more planes carrying aid from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates landed at an airport near Islamabad on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the military.

It said Chinese planes carrying aid will arrive in Pakistan later on Tuesday.

Pakistan has also deployed at least 6,500 soldiers to help authorities in rescue and relief operations.

