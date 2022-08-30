Man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival named as rapper TKorStretch, 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival named as rapper TKorStretch, 21

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 11.34am
A man stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival on Monday was Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, his manager said (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
A man stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival on Monday was Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, his manager said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A man stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival on Monday was Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, his manager said.

Mr Nembhard, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was confirmed as the victim by his manager, Chris Patrick, on Tuesday morning.

The 21-year-old, from Bristol, was visiting the carnival with his sister and friends, Mr Patrick said.

The rapper has more than 300,000 plays on one of his songs on Spotify and nearly 11,000 monthly listeners.

Mr Patrick said on Instagram: “2 years ago a young 19 Year old man came from Bristol to meet me at my Studio with his dad, his name was Takayo Nembhard AKA TKorStretch.

“That meeting took us on a journey…we recorded some great music together. His talent was endless and I can tell you guys he was close to greatness!

“So it’s with a heavy heart that I bring the news that Takayo (TKorStretch) passed away last night.

“He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result!

“My deepest condolences to TK’s Mother & Father his Brother, 2 Sisters, Girlfriend and child that will never meet his father!

“TK was a good kid, a good guy and what has happened breaks my heart…

“Rest in peace my friend.”

Police officers attending the Notting Hill Carnival in London
Police officers attending the Notting Hill Carnival in London (PA)

In a statement to PA, Mr Patrick added: “As you can imagine, we are all in shock.

“He went to Carnival with his younger sister and friends to have a good time.

“This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid.”

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation following Mr Nembhard’s death.

The force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing under the Westway flyover in Ladbroke Grove at about 8pm on Monday.

Police and paramedics provided first aid treatment to Mr Nembhard and he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “sickened” by the stabbing.

“Violence has no place on our streets and we are doing everything in our power to root it out,” he added.

Police said 209 arrests had been made at the carnival by early Tuesday, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of an offensive weapon, 27 public order offences and eight sexual assaults.

There were 35 arrests the force labelled “other”, 10 for possession of psychoactive substances, seven for drink/drug driving, five for criminal damage and one each for theft and robbery.

