Athlete, 22, will try to swim from Europe to Asia in memory of his grandfather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Athlete, 22, will try to swim from Europe to Asia in memory of his grandfather

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 11.34am Updated: August 30 2022, 11.44am
Louis Alexander will attempt to emulate Lord Byron by swimming from Europe to Asia, crossing the Hellespont in Turkey, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world (Debra Alexander/PA)
Louis Alexander will attempt to emulate Lord Byron by swimming from Europe to Asia, crossing the Hellespont in Turkey, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world (Debra Alexander/PA)

A fundraiser will try to emulate Lord Byron by swimming from Europe to Asia.

Louis Alexander, 22, from London, has dedicated his life to raising money for dementia research after his grandfather died after a 17-year-long fight against the disease.

Now, the multi-sport athlete will take on what is said to be the oldest swimming challenge in the world, crossing the Hellespont, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

Louis Alexander, pictured with his grandfather Captain Rick Taylor (Louis Alexander/PA)
Louis Alexander, pictured with his grandfather Captain Rick Taylor (Louis Alexander/PA)

Romantic poet Lord Byron famously swam the strait between the continents in north-west Turkey in 1810 in homage to the Greek classical myth of Hero and Leander.

Mr Alexander told the PA news agency: “It’s considered by many to be the epitome of ocean swimming because it’s the oldest swim in history.

“What’s even more special is that Lord Byron was 22 years old when he did the swim, which is the same age I will be during the swim.”

Mr Alexander decided last year to dedicate his life to raising money for charity via such challenges, turning him into a full-time adventurer.

He said it would be “quite special” for him to complete the four-and-a-half kilometre swim (2.8 miles), as Lord Byron did more than 200 years before him.

Louis Alexander
Mr Alexander also plans to climb the highest mountain in northern Africa and run from London to Paris (Louis Alexander/PA)

He said: “What an incredible feat that was, way before they had sort of safety boats and full support teams and spent months of preparation and didn’t sort of train and things like that. It’s amazing.”

On Tuesday, the busy shipping lane will be shut for two hours during Turkish Victory Day and to honour the birth of ocean swimming, with athletes from across the world taking part.

Mr Alexander signed up to cross the Hellespont before the pandemic.

He said: “I’m so excited I finally get to do it. It’s literally one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, which is epic, and they close it for just two hours.

“So if you don’t make it over in two hours, the safety boats will come up and pick you up, because once those shipping containers and vessels start again, you can’t stop them and you can’t go around them.

“I’m confident I’ll make it in the two hours. I’ve been preparing hard and I’m in a good place, as are my body and mind. I’m ready for it.”

Louis Alexander swim challenge
Mr Alexander (third right) rowed English Channel in May as one of his fundraising challenges for Alzheimer’s UK (Josh Raper/PA)

Mr Alexander has completed three fundraising challenges this year, including running 17 marathons in 17 days.

So far, the adventurer has raised more than £25,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

He said: “I’ll be swimming for them and in honour of my grandfather, who was an adventurer and explorer himself, who sadly lost his life to dementia.

“Grandpa, he served in the British Army for 38 years and he had been all over the world. He was very much an adventurer and explorer in his own right.”

For the swim, Mr Alexander is accompanied by Ben Schrevel, 28, who also lost his grandfather to dementia.

It is their first swimming challenge.

For his next challenges, Mr Alexander plans to climb the highest mountain in northern Africa and run from London to Paris.

He said: “At my grandad’s funeral, I promised I would fight for a cure and only stop when we found it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A police force was accused of misleading drivers after traffic officers admitted reporting their locations on a sat nav app even when they are moving (dennizn/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Police accused of ‘lying’ and ‘creating phantom units’ on sat nav app
Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr demonstrate in the grounds of the government palace in Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)
Iraqi cleric tells loyalists to leave streets after clashes
A hot air balloon flies over a browning and parched golf driving range in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
All of south-west England now in drought following extreme dry conditions
A man stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival on Monday was Takayo Nembhard, a rapper from Bristol, his manager said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Man stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival named as rapper TKorStretch, 21
The unfortunately timed technical hitch prompted LBC’s Nick Ferrari to remark: ‘This is handy as you’re the broadband minister. You can’t hear me, can you? That is sensational and the picture’s frozen’ (PA)
Minister suffers connection failure during Nick Ferrari interview on broadband
Deserted railway platforms at Utrecht Central station as train services came to a near standstill in the latest in a series of strikes by railway workers hit the Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)
Almost all Dutch trains halted by rail strike around Utrecht
Christopher Dawson opted for a trial by judge instead of a jury due to the publicity from The Teacher’s Pet podcast (Alamy/PA)
Podcast leads to Australian’s conviction over wife’s murder
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in Chernihiv, Ukraine (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians
A woman wades through a flooded area after heavy rains in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)
UN to seek emergency aid for victims of Pakistan floods
Margaret Joyce Griffiths, 87, was airlifted to hospital on Friday night but died the next day (Family handout/Dyfed-Powys Police)
Man charged with murdering his elderly mother

More from The Courier

Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
'It'll put a lot of people off': Dundee United fans react as Jack Ross…
Former Courier contributor Allan Bullions.
Allan Bullions of Leven was a regular contributor to The Courier
0
A grim outcome for United
The record-breaking numbers behind Jack Ross' ill-fated stint as Dundee United boss
0
Irene Torrie.
Predatory woman from Dundee sexually assaulted taxi driver
FlixBus connects Perth with Glasgow, Stirling and Aberdeen.
New 99p bus service launched from Dundee to Glasgow and Aberdeen
0
Police raided properties in the Douglas area of Dundee.
Three arrested after drugs and cash seized during Dundee raids