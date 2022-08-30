Former boxer champion Wadi Camacho ‘cut ex-girlfriend while grabbing iPhone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Former boxer champion Wadi Camacho ‘cut ex-girlfriend while grabbing iPhone’

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 12.58pm
Wadi Camacho with his commonwealth belt at The O2 Arena, London (PA)
Wadi Camacho with his commonwealth belt at The O2 Arena, London (PA)

A former boxing champion cut his ex-girlfriend’s cheek and stole her iPhone in a row outside his mother’s home, a court has heard.

Wadi Camacho, 37, allegedly assaulted Louise Mitchell and threatened to throw her car keys down the drain when she pulled up outside in Oakes Mews, Poplar, east London, on June 25 2020.

The ex-cruiserweight, who previously held the Commonwealth title, is standing trial at the Old Bailey, where he denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Ms Mitchell and the theft of her iPhone 6S.

He also denies two counts of breaching a non-molestation order made by East London Family Court by “threatening, intimidating, harassing or verbally abusing” and using violence against Ms Mitchell.

Jurors were told the former couple usually communicated through Camacho’s mother or another third party but she had been shielding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawrence Okolie (right) in action against Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London
Lawrence Okolie (right) in action against Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London (PA)

Camacho allegedly went outside alone and grabbed his ex-partner’s keys out of the ignition before telling her: “You’re not getting these back. I’ll put them down the drain. I promise you’re not going anywhere.”

When Ms Mitchell decided to call the police, the defendant grabbed her phone out of her hand with such force it left her with a cut to the face, jurors were told.

Prosecutor Georgia Luscombe said: “An argument ensued in which he took the car keys out of the ignition of her car and said words to the effect of, ‘You’re not getting these back. I’ll put them down the drain. I promise you’re not going anywhere’.”

The prosecutor added: “Mr Camacho then grabbed the phone from her with enough force to cause a cut to her cheek and he then made off with her phone.

“She did not receive her phone back.”

After the complainant phoned the police, officers attended and spoke to her briefly, the court heard.

Camacho, of Oakes Mews, Poplar, attended Bethnal Green police station a week later on June 28 and was arrested before being interviewed by officers the following day, jurors were told.

“He accepted he took Ms Mitchell’s keys briefly but denied either assaulting her or taking her phone,” Ms Luscombe said.

The trial, which is expected to last two days, continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Rafael Nadal lost his opening set at the US Open for the first time in his career but was buoyed by his recovery to beat Rinky Hijikata (Charles Krupa/AP)
Rafael Nadal drops opening set at US Open for first time but recovers to…
Researchers use latest dental scanning technology to study young coral (Kate Quigley/British Ecological Society/PA)
Researchers use latest dental scanning technology to study young coral
The next prime minister should replace the College of Policing and commission an independent review into initial police training amid falling public confidence, according to a new proposal (Yui Mok/PA)
New PM ‘must replace College of Policing and arrange review into training’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the ‘courage and integrity’ of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (Martin Keene/PA)
Tributes paid to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev
Diana, Princess of Wales’s ability to ‘connect’ with people remains one of her most enduring legacies a charity boss has said on the eve of the 25th anniversary of her death (Rick Findler/PA)
Diana’s ability to ‘connect’ was one of her greatest legacies, says charity boss
Mikhail Gorbachev encouraged a young British boy to live a ‘life that makes a difference’ as he told him that ‘the success you take will ultimately be equal to what you put in’ (Chris Radburn/PA)
Mikhail Gorbachev urged British boy to ‘live a life that makes a difference’
Khloe Kadashian: my children challenge me as a person (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Khloe Kardashian: My children challenge me as a person
Concern over spike in asthma attacks among children as they return to school (PA)
Warning over surge in asthma attacks as schools return
Hospitals able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days (Alamy/PA)
Hip fracture recovery ‘varies between hospitals’ – study
Health officials have recommended poo transplants for some patients with a superbug (David Davies/PA)
Poo transplant to be offered to hundreds with superbug

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0