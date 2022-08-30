Millions under new Covid lockdown as China keeps strict policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Millions under new Covid lockdown as China keeps strict policy

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 1.02pm
A delivery worker wearing a face mask walks by a masked woman showing her health check QR codes to a security guard before entering the open air shopping centre in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
A delivery worker wearing a face mask walks by a masked woman showing her health check QR codes to a security guard before entering the open air shopping centre in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

China has placed millions of its citizens under renewed lockdown following fresh outbreaks of Covid-19, authorities reported, as the government persists in its hard-line policy on containing the virus.

The measures affected about half of the six million residents of the port city of Dalian, along with an undisclosed number in Chengde and Shijiazhuang in Hebei province, both around three hours from the capital Beijing.

Dalian’s lockdown was due to last five days, although authorities have in the past extended restrictions depending on the number of new cases.

Beijing has been relatively unaffected thus far, although travel in and out of the capital has been discouraged and residents are subject to testing on an almost daily basis.

Residents wearing face masks wait in line to get their routine Covid-19 throat swabs at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing
Residents wearing face masks wait in line to get their routine Covid-19 throat swabs at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

Partial lockdowns have also been imposed on cities such as Chengdu in the south west, Shenyang in the north east and Jishui in the south east.

Such measures are mandated under China’s “zero-Covid” policy, which contrasts starkly with moves by other nations to co-exist with the virus through gradual easing of restrictions, vaccinations, improved therapeutics and voluntary isolation.

China has largely kept its borders closed to foreign visitors, while requiring those who do come to submit to more than a week of quarantine in hotels where sanitary conditions are often poor.

Masking and regular testing are also standard and anyone found to have been in close contact with a person confirmed to have the virus is forcibly transported to field hospitals.

The World Health Organisation has called China’s policy unsustainable, and on Monday a Chinese think tank issued a rare public disagreement with the ruling Communist Party, saying the curbs that have shut down cities and disrupted trade, travel and industry must change to prevent an “economic stall”.

The Anbound Research Centre gave no details of possible changes but said President Xi Jinping’s government needs to focus on shoring up sinking growth.

People wearing face masks talk as they sit on benches at a public park in Beijing
People wearing face masks talk as they sit on benches at a public park in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

It noted the United States, Europe and Japan are recovering economically after easing anti-disease curbs.

“Preventing the risk of economic stall should be the priority task,” the think tank said in a report titled It’s Time for China to Adjust Its Virus Control and Prevention Policies.

Previous lockdowns have seen tens of millions confined to their homes, sometimes for weeks.

A strict lockdown in the largest city and commercial hub of Shanghai earlier this year led to protests online and in person over lack of food and medical services.

China on Tuesday reported 1,717 cases of local transmission, 52 of them in Liaoning province where Dalian is located.

Most of the cases were reported in Sichuan province, whose capital is Chengdu, and the vast majority were asymptomatic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Rafael Nadal lost his opening set at the US Open for the first time in his career but was buoyed by his recovery to beat Rinky Hijikata (Charles Krupa/AP)
Rafael Nadal drops opening set at US Open for first time but recovers to…
Researchers use latest dental scanning technology to study young coral (Kate Quigley/British Ecological Society/PA)
Researchers use latest dental scanning technology to study young coral
The next prime minister should replace the College of Policing and commission an independent review into initial police training amid falling public confidence, according to a new proposal (Yui Mok/PA)
New PM ‘must replace College of Policing and arrange review into training’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the ‘courage and integrity’ of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (Martin Keene/PA)
Tributes paid to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev
Diana, Princess of Wales’s ability to ‘connect’ with people remains one of her most enduring legacies a charity boss has said on the eve of the 25th anniversary of her death (Rick Findler/PA)
Diana’s ability to ‘connect’ was one of her greatest legacies, says charity boss
Mikhail Gorbachev encouraged a young British boy to live a ‘life that makes a difference’ as he told him that ‘the success you take will ultimately be equal to what you put in’ (Chris Radburn/PA)
Mikhail Gorbachev urged British boy to ‘live a life that makes a difference’
Khloe Kadashian: my children challenge me as a person (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Khloe Kardashian: My children challenge me as a person
Concern over spike in asthma attacks among children as they return to school (PA)
Warning over surge in asthma attacks as schools return
Hospitals able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days (Alamy/PA)
Hip fracture recovery ‘varies between hospitals’ – study
Health officials have recommended poo transplants for some patients with a superbug (David Davies/PA)
Poo transplant to be offered to hundreds with superbug

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0