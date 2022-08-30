End of the line for direct Eurostar trains to Disneyland Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

End of the line for direct Eurostar trains to Disneyland Paris

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 1.14pm
Eurostar is to axe its direct train service between London and Disneyland Paris (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurostar is to axe its direct train service between London and Disneyland Paris (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Eurostar is to axe its direct train service between London and Disneyland Paris.

The company announced that the route will be suspended from June 5 next year.

It stated that it must focus on its “core routes” such as London-Paris and London-Brussels as it is recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and monitoring European Union plans to tighten entry rules.

Direct trains between London St Pancras International and Marne-la-Vallee – a station next to Disneyland Paris which is to the east of the French capital – take just two hours and 24 minutes.

They are popular with British families and have operated since 1996 apart from a suspension during the pandemic.

The end of the service will leave passengers needing to change trains in either Lille or Paris.

New rules for visitors to the EU due to come into force next year will involve arrivals from outside the bloc and the Schengen area having their fingerprints scanned and a photograph taken to register them onto a database.

This will apply to UK visitors.

A spokeswoman for Eurostar said: “We have taken the decision not to run the direct Disney service between London and Marne-la-Vallee in summer 2023.

“Whilst we continue to recover financially from the pandemic and monitor developments in the proposed EU Entry Exit system, we need to focus on our core routes to ensure we can continue to provide the high level of service and experience that our customers rightly expect.

“Passengers can still enjoy high-speed rail travel between London and Disneyland Paris, via Paris or Lille.

“This decision applies from 5th June 2023, and as tickets are not yet on sale beyond this date, existing customer bookings will not be affected.

“We will revisit options for 2024 during the course of the next year.”

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of more than 700 UK travel agents, said: “The axing of direct trains from the UK to Disneyland Paris will be disappointing news for many.

“Taking young ones and families to the famous park in France has been a highlight for thousands of British families for many years.

“Eurostar has suggested that they have taken this decision based on the logistical implications of Brexit, which doesn’t surprise me.

“The reality is that Brexit has removed the ability for Brits to travel freely across Europe, and has taken away the seamless and frictionless travel that we all enjoyed prior to leaving the EU.

“Given that the UK is an important source market to Disneyland Paris, I am hoping that some pragmatic thinking and practical solutions will entail, similar to those implemented by Spain at some of its Spanish airports, allowing Brits to use the e-gates on entry.”

It emerged last week that Eurostar will not resume serving either of its Kent stations – Ashford and Ebbsfleet – until at least 2025.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Rafael Nadal lost his opening set at the US Open for the first time in his career but was buoyed by his recovery to beat Rinky Hijikata (Charles Krupa/AP)
Rafael Nadal drops opening set at US Open for first time but recovers to…
Researchers use latest dental scanning technology to study young coral (Kate Quigley/British Ecological Society/PA)
Researchers use latest dental scanning technology to study young coral
The next prime minister should replace the College of Policing and commission an independent review into initial police training amid falling public confidence, according to a new proposal (Yui Mok/PA)
New PM ‘must replace College of Policing and arrange review into training’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the ‘courage and integrity’ of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (Martin Keene/PA)
Tributes paid to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev
Diana, Princess of Wales’s ability to ‘connect’ with people remains one of her most enduring legacies a charity boss has said on the eve of the 25th anniversary of her death (Rick Findler/PA)
Diana’s ability to ‘connect’ was one of her greatest legacies, says charity boss
Mikhail Gorbachev encouraged a young British boy to live a ‘life that makes a difference’ as he told him that ‘the success you take will ultimately be equal to what you put in’ (Chris Radburn/PA)
Mikhail Gorbachev urged British boy to ‘live a life that makes a difference’
Khloe Kadashian: my children challenge me as a person (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Khloe Kardashian: My children challenge me as a person
Concern over spike in asthma attacks among children as they return to school (PA)
Warning over surge in asthma attacks as schools return
Hospitals able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days (Alamy/PA)
Hip fracture recovery ‘varies between hospitals’ – study
Health officials have recommended poo transplants for some patients with a superbug (David Davies/PA)
Poo transplant to be offered to hundreds with superbug

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0