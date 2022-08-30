Government lays out plans to protect telecoms networks against cyber attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Government lays out plans to protect telecoms networks against cyber attacks

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 1.46pm
New regulations will require network providers to protect the data processed by their networks and services (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)
New regulations will require network providers to protect the data processed by their networks and services (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

Telecoms providers will be required to put in place new, stronger security measures to protect UK networks from cyber attacks under plans published by the Government.

The new regulations and a code of practice for telecoms firms will compel them to carry out more in-depth risk assessments and tighten security controls, with large fines for those found to be in breach.

Digital infrastructure minister Matt Warman said the new rules would introduce “one of the world’s toughest telecoms security regimes” and better protect UK networks from current and future threats.

The new rules, which have been developed with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and industry regulator Ofcom, are to be introduced as secondary legislation in Parliament as part of the Telecommunications (Security) Act, which became law last November.

The regulations will require network providers to protect the data processed by their networks and services as well as the software and hardware which is used to monitor their networks, and to take account of supply chain risks – such as who has the ability to access their networks and services.

They will give Ofcom the power to issue substantial fines of up to 10% of turnover or, in the case of a continuing contravention, £100,000 a day.

The regulator will also have the power to carry out inspections of firms’ premises and systems to ensure they’re meeting their new obligations.

“We know how damaging cyber attacks on critical infrastructure can be, and our broadband and mobile networks are central to our way of life,” Mr Warman said.

“We are ramping up protections for these vital networks by introducing one of the world’s toughest telecoms security regimes which secure our communications against current and future threats.”

The Government said that providers will be subject to the new rules from October, with firms expected to have met the security duties and be following the guidance in the code of practice by March 2024.

The code will then be updated periodically to ensure it keeps pace with evolving cyber threats, the Government said.

Dr Ian Levy, technical director at the NSCS said: “We increasingly rely on our telecoms networks for our daily lives, our economy and the essential services we all use.

“These new regulations will ensure that the security and resilience of those networks, and the equipment that underpins them, is appropriate for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The price of food rose at the fastest rate since 2008, figures show
Food prices rise at fastest rate since 2008, retail group figures show
A television advert for Persil washing liquid has been banned over ‘misleading’ claims the product is ‘kinder to our planet’ (PA)
Persil advert banned over its ‘misleading’ environmental claims
Insurance customers should still be proactive by haggling and potentially switching when their policy comes up for renewal, according to Which? (Yui Mok/PA)
Insurance customers could make savings by haggling and switching, says Which?
Traders came back from the bank holiday break in high spirits but saw stocks come under pressure from weakness in the US markets (Victoria Jones/PA)
Wall Street market woes drag FTSE 100 lower
The Co-op shop in Albert Street, Dundee, will change hands next month.
Acquisition of Dundee Co-op store will create 15 new jobs
macrotrition
Young entrepreneur sells more than 40,000 meals with Perth and Fife meal prep business…
0
Drinkers may have to stomach a hike in the cost of a pint as energy bills rise (PA)
Pubs are preparing to swallow energy bill hikes of up to 400%
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Henbury Farm in north Dorset (PA)
Johnson urges Britons to have ‘hope and perspective’ during ‘tough’ months ahead
The number of people in energy arrears has jumped, even before the ‘catastrophic’ impacts of the October price cap hike (Yui Mok/PA)
Debt help charity sees ‘concerning’ rise in new clients in energy arrears
Elon Musk (Jae C Hong/AP)
Musk cites whistleblower complaint as additional reason to exit Twitter deal

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0