Tributes paid to 16-year-old boys following ‘drowning incident’ in Lough Enagh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tributes paid to 16-year-old boys following ‘drowning incident’ in Lough Enagh

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 2.40pm Updated: August 30 2022, 5.08pm
The scene at Enagh Lough on the outskirts of Londonderry (Rebecca Black/PA)
The scene at Enagh Lough on the outskirts of Londonderry (Rebecca Black/PA)

Tributes have been paid to two 16-year-old boys who died after getting into difficulty in a lough in Co Londonderry.

The teenagers, named locally as Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, had been swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when the tragic scenes unfolded.

The boys had been in a larger group who stopped off at the lough while cycling in the area.

They were pupils at St Columb’s College in the city.

The bicycles the boys had been riding remained beside the lough on Tuesday which has been cordoned off by police, while some locals visited the small jetty to leave flowers in tribute.

Irish premier Micheal Martin expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the two boys.

“Our hearts go out to their families. We can all imagine young people going out to enjoy a beautiful summer’s afternoon. And for it to end in such tragedy, people availing of and using a water amenity, which we’ve all done in our different times,” he told reporters in Monaghan.

Enagh Lough drowning
The scene at Enagh Lough on the outskirts of Londonderry where two boys died after getting into trouble in the water on Monday evening. (PA)

Principal Finbar Madden described “shock and sadness” within the school at the “heart-breaking loss of two of our incoming Year 13 pupils”.

“No words can express the devastation that we feel as a school community, but first and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with both boys’ families, community and friends,” he said in a statement.

“This will be a very difficult time for the whole St Columb’s family and in the coming days it will be important that our pupils are with people they know and trust.”

He said they will be providing support for the students.

The boys had been involved with Newbuildings Cricket Club.

In a statement, the club described them as “two of the most well mannered and lovely people”.

“It was an absolute pleasure to have in our U15s last season,” they said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families & friends, survivors and the wider Kerala community.”

Sandra Duffy, the mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, will open a book of condolence at the Guildhall on Wednesday in memory of the two teenagers.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said the local community was shocked at the tragedy, particularly the Kerala community which the teenagers had been part of.

He said the city is heartbroken at the devastating loss of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, adding thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and the Kerala community at “this unbelievably dark and difficult time”.

“All of the young fellas involved in last night’s incident were from the Kerala community, they would be a very settled, established and vibrant Kerala community here, maybe 250 families from southern India who have been here a long time,” he told the PA news agency.

Enagh Lough drowning
SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan described the local community in Londonderry as being in shock following the death of two teenage boys at Enagh Lough. (PA)

“These young fellas have just completed their GCSEs, they got their results last week. They would have been looking forward to getting back to school.

“I have spoken to the school principal who was looking forward to having these boys back, he said they were great students and never had a day’s bother out of them, and now he is going to have to break it to the rest of the boys at the school who will be coming back this week to the sight of two empty desks in their classroom.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers were called shortly after 6.25pm to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water.

Enagh Lough drowning
The scene at Enagh Lough on the outskirts of Londonderry (Rebecca Black/PA)

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a rapid response paramedic, five emergency crews, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were dispatched.

NIAS also tasked the air ambulance to attend the bank holiday Monday incident.

One of the boys was taken from the water but later pronounced dead in hospital.

The body of the second youth was recovered late on Monday night following extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers.

Another male was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life threatening, while three others have been left shocked, police said.

Mark Deeney, Western Area Commander for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said their thoughts are with the families and friends of the boys those affected.

He said firefighters were called to the scene at 6.31pm, and deployed a number of fire appliances and a specialist Water Rescue Team.

“On arrival we were informed that two teenage boys were missing in the water approximately five metres from the end of a jetty,” he said.

“Members of the Water Rescue Team from Crescent Link immediately entered the water and, supported by other personnel, were able to recover one of the boys within 20 minutes.

“He was transferred to hospital by NIAS but sadly did not survive.”

The search continued for the second boy, and his body was recovered just before midnight after an extensive search.

He added: “Despite the tragic outcome I would like to commend the efforts of our crews at the scene who worked tirelessly in an attempt to rescue the boys.

“Working in partnership with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Foyle Search and Rescue, everything possible was done to give them the best chance of survival.

“We are continuing to support our crews today and indeed our colleagues in our Regional Control Centre with specialist debriefs following this challenging incident.”

Mr Durkan said the lough had been the scene of tragedy just over 30 years ago, when a young man lost his life.

“The beauty of this lake belies a real danger,” he said.

“I have been working with other elected representatives, agencies and community agencies on putting forward proposals for the redevelopment of this lough for more water sports.

“Whatever we do, safety has to be first and foremost in everyone’s minds.

“Sadly many people said there was an accident waiting to happen, and sadly it happened last night.”

PSNI’s Inspector Brogan said: “Inquiries are ongoing into this incident but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Rafael Nadal lost his opening set at the US Open for the first time in his career but was buoyed by his recovery to beat Rinky Hijikata (Charles Krupa/AP)
Rafael Nadal drops opening set at US Open for first time but recovers to…
Researchers use latest dental scanning technology to study young coral (Kate Quigley/British Ecological Society/PA)
Researchers use latest dental scanning technology to study young coral
The next prime minister should replace the College of Policing and commission an independent review into initial police training amid falling public confidence, according to a new proposal (Yui Mok/PA)
New PM ‘must replace College of Policing and arrange review into training’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the ‘courage and integrity’ of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (Martin Keene/PA)
Tributes paid to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev
Diana, Princess of Wales’s ability to ‘connect’ with people remains one of her most enduring legacies a charity boss has said on the eve of the 25th anniversary of her death (Rick Findler/PA)
Diana’s ability to ‘connect’ was one of her greatest legacies, says charity boss
Mikhail Gorbachev encouraged a young British boy to live a ‘life that makes a difference’ as he told him that ‘the success you take will ultimately be equal to what you put in’ (Chris Radburn/PA)
Mikhail Gorbachev urged British boy to ‘live a life that makes a difference’
Khloe Kadashian: my children challenge me as a person (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Khloe Kardashian: My children challenge me as a person
Concern over spike in asthma attacks among children as they return to school (PA)
Warning over surge in asthma attacks as schools return
Hospitals able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days (Alamy/PA)
Hip fracture recovery ‘varies between hospitals’ – study
Health officials have recommended poo transplants for some patients with a superbug (David Davies/PA)
Poo transplant to be offered to hundreds with superbug

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0