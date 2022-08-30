French football star Paul Pogba ‘paid 100,000 euros to extortionists’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
French football star Paul Pogba ‘paid 100,000 euros to extortionists’

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 3.10pm Updated: August 30 2022, 4.58pm
Paul Pogba (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Pogba (Mike Egerton/PA)

World Cup winner Paul Pogba paid 100,000 euros (£85,000) to an organised group including his brother that was trying to extort him for millions, French officials have said.

French prosecutors are investigating allegations that Pogba was the target of extortion by his brother Mathias Pogba and childhood friends.

They allegedly demanded 13 million euros (£11 million) from the France midfielder, and repeatedly intimidated him, claiming he did not support them after he became an international football star.

An official close to the investigation confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday that Pogba told investigators he had already paid 100,000 euros.

Kylian Mbappe
Mathias Pogba threatened to share ‘explosive revelations’ about his brother and Kylian Mbappe, pictured (Tim Goode/PA)

According to French media reports, Paul Pogba told investigators the extortionists wanted to discredit him by claiming he asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on another French star, Kylian Mbappe.

Paul Pogba denied the allegation.

Mathias Pogba on Sunday appeared to address the witch doctor claim in a Twitter post, directed at Mbappe: “Kylian, do you understand now? I have nothing against you, what I am saying is for your own good, everything is true and known, the witch doctor is known!”

Mbappe has not responded and has not commented on the scandal that appears to stem from a family feud.

The president of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, downplayed the scandal that includes two of France’s stars just four months before the World Cup.

“These are just rumours at this point,” Mr Le Graet said in an interview with Radio Monte Carlo on Monday.

Regarding Paul Pogba, who is currently sidelined by a knee injury, he added: “I love Paul. I hope this does not call into question his (World Cup) spot on the French side.”

The case became public after Mathias Pogba posted on social media last weekend threats to share “explosive” revelations about his brother, Paul’s agent Rafaela Pimenta, and Mbappe.

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba playing for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

In Instagram videos, Mathias Pogba seemed to be reading a statement in Italian, Spanish, English and French promising “great revelations”.

“All this is likely to be explosive,” Mathias Pogba added.

France’s public broadcaster BFM reported on Tuesday that Paul Pogba made the payment in April after he was threatened by masked, armed men in a Paris apartment in March while he was in France for national team matches.

The group also made demands of Paul Pogba at the Juventus training centre in Turin.

He said Mathias Pogba was among them, according to reports by France-Info, also a public broadcaster.

In response, Paul Pogba issued a statement through his lawyer that said his brother’s claims were “in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba”.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Monday it opened an investigation this month into attempted organised extortion, which is being handled by anti-corruption police.

It would not provide further details involving an ongoing investigation.

Paul Pogba, 29, won the World Cup with France in 2018 and returned this summer to Juventus after six seasons at Manchester United.

Mathias Pogba, three years older, is also a football player who has spent most of his career with lower-tier teams in Europe.

