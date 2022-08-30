Danube drought reveals Second World War German battleships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Danube drought reveals Second World War German battleships

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 3.30pm
The wreckage of a Second World War German warship in the Danube River near Prahovo, Serbia (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
The wreckage of a Second World War German warship in the Danube River near Prahovo, Serbia (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

The worst drought in Europe in decades has exposed a part of Second World War history that had almost been forgotten, with the hulks of dozens of German battleships emerging from the Danube River as its water levels have dropped.

In the middle of the river separating Serbia and Romania near the Serbian port of Prahovo, a rusty hull, a broken mast where the swastika flag used to fly, an upper deck where a command bridge used to be and a barrel that could have been holding fuel – or even explosive materials – lean on a pebble stone dune that has emerged from the water.

The ships, some still laden with munition, belonged to Nazi Germany’s Black Sea fleet that was deliberately sunk by the Germans as they retreated from Romania as Soviet forces advanced.

The wreckage of a Second World War German warship in the Danube River near Prahovo, Serbia
The wreckage of a Second World War German warship in the Danube River near Prahovo, Serbia (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Historians say up to 200 German warships were scuttled in September 1944 near Prahovo in the Danube gorge known as the Iron Gate on the orders of the fleet’s commander as they came under heavy fire from the Soviets.

The idea behind the deliberate sinking was to at least slow down the Soviet advance in the Balkans.

But it did not help as Nazi Germany surrendered months later, in May 1945.

The unusually hot weather across Europe this summer was linked by scientists to global warming and other factors.

The dropping water levels created dangerous conditions for shipping on many rivers on the continent, including the Danube, Europe’s second-longest river that flows through 10 nations.

Authorities in Serbia have used dredging to keep vessels moving.

The wrecks appearing from the depths are an impressive sight, but they have caused decades of trouble for those using the river, and now the Serbian government, with European Union support, is planning to do something about them.

The wreckage of a Second World War German warship is seen in the Danube River near Prahovo, Serbia
The wreckage of a warship (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Some of the wrecks were removed from the river by the Communist Yugoslav authorities right after the war.

But most of them remained, hampering shipping, especially in summer when water levels are low.

For years there were plans to take the ships out of the muddy waters, but the operation was considered too risky because of the explosives they carried and there were no funds to do it until recently.

Now, the European Union and the European Investment Bank have agreed to provide loans and grants for the operation to pull out some of the vessels near Prahovo in order to improve the traffic capacity of the Danube.

The total cost of the operation is estimated at 30 million euros (£25.7 million).

“These vessels have been sunk and they have been lying on the river bed ever since,” the European Union ambassador to Serbia, Emanuele Giaufret, said during a recent trip to the wreckage site.

The wreckage of a Second World War German warship in the Danube River near Prahovo, Serbia
The wreckage of a German warship in the Danube River (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

“And this is a problem. It’s a problem for the traffic on the Danube, it restricts the capacity to move, it’s a hazard because certain vessels still contain unexploded ordnance.”

Accompanying Mr Giaufret was Alessandro Bragonzi, the head of the European Investment Bank in the Western Balkans.

He said the project consists of the removal of 21 sunken vessels.

“It has been estimated that more vessels are underwater, up to 40, but those that are currently impeding the fairway conditions of the Danube, especially during periods of low water level, are 21,” Mr Bragonzi said.

Experts say the salvage operation will consist of removing the explosive materials from the sunken vessels and then destroying the wrecks, rather than dragging the ships out of the river.

