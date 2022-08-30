Amsterdam to house migrants on cruise ship moored in port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Amsterdam to house migrants on cruise ship moored in port

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 4.52pm
A man prays under a tarpaulin as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seeker centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands (Peter Dejong)
A man prays under a tarpaulin as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seeker centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands (Peter Dejong)

Amsterdam has approved a plan to temporarily accommodate at least 1,000 migrants on a cruise ship moored in the Dutch capital’s port.

The move comes as the Netherlands seeks to end an accommodation crisis that last week saw hundreds of asylum seekers sleeping outside a reception centre.

The ship will remain moored in Amsterdam for at least six months under an agreement between the city and the central government.

It is the second Dutch city to approve plans for putting up migrants on a cruise liner.

Hundreds of migrants prepare to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands
Migrants prepare to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seeker centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

In both cases, the ships will be moored so residents can exit and enter at all times.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he was ashamed of the situation at the asylum reception centre in the remote north-eastern village of Ter Apel, where 700 migrants had to sleep outdoors in unsanitary conditions because there was no space for them inside.

The Dutch arm of Doctors Without Borders sent a team to the camp to provide medical assistance to the migrants, the first time the agency has ever deployed in the Netherlands.

“The situation in Ter Apel is heartbreaking. Together we must solve the shortage of accommodation so that refugees can find a place,” said Amsterdam alderman Rutger Groot Wassink.

Mr Groot Wassink called the cruise ship, which is not yet in Amsterdam but should be in use starting on October 1, a temporary, short-term solution and said the Dutch government needs to work with municipalities to reform the country’s asylum system.

One of the reasons for the crisis is a nationwide housing shortage.

Hundreds of migrants prepare to sleep outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands
A migrant outside the centre in Ter Apel (Peter Dejong/AP)

Once asylum seekers are granted refugee status, many are unable to find a place to live and have to stay in the refugee centres, which were intended only as temporary accommodation for people awaiting decisions on their asylum application.

The minister in charge of migration, Eric van der Burg, thanked Amsterdam.

“Temporary large-scale accommodation is very important to restore calm to asylum accommodation,” he said.

