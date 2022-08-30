Man City express interest in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-half Manuel Akanji By Press Association August 30 2022, 5.48pm Manuel Akanji is wanted by Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Manchester City are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-half Manuel Akanji. City are looking for defensive reinforcements following injuries to Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte and would like to sign the 27-year-old before Thursday’s transfer deadline. However, there is no deal yet in place, the PA news agency understands. Could Manuel Akanji (left) be on his way to Manchester City? (PA Wire via DPA) Boss Pep Guardiola said “I don’t know what is going to happen” when asked whether there would be any more signings before the transfer deadline on Tuesday afternoon. Akanji, a Switzerland international, is in the final year of his contract and is reported to be available for a fee around £15million. The former team-mate of Erling Haaland has made over 150 appearances for Dortmund, including 36 last season. If City can get the deal done, he would be their sixth summer signing, following the arrivals of Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat More from The Courier Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for… 0 Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot 0 David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international… 0 4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the… 0 3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier… 0 Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced 0