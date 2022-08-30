Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war, insists Vatican

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war, insists Vatican

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 6.46pm
(Andrew Medichini/PA)
(Andrew Medichini/PA)

The Vatican has moved to defend Pope Francis from allegations that he has not come down hard enough on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, saying the pontiff clearly views the war launched by Moscow as “senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious”.

Last week, Ukraine summoned the top papal diplomat to complain about recent comments by Francis.

At an audience a day earlier at the Vatican, Francis had referred to a national Russian TV commentator who was killed by a car bomb in Moscow as a “poor girl”.

Francis was speaking about Darya Dugina, the daughter of right-wing Russian political theorist Alexander Dugin, who fiercely backs the war.

Russia has accused Ukrainian intelligence of involvement in the bombing, which Kyiv denies.

In his remarks, Francis also said orphans in Ukraine and Russia were among the “innocents” victimised by the “insanity of war”.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba summoned the Vatican ambassador to Kyiv last week and told reporters that “the Ukrainian heart is torn apart by the Pope’s words”.

In a statement on Tuesday the Vatican said: “In recent days, public discussions have arisen about the political significance to attribute” to comments by Francis.

“The words of the Holy Father on this dramatic question should be read as a voice raised in defence of human life and of the values linked to that, and not taken as a political position,” the Vatican said.

“As for the war of wide dimensions in Ukraine, begun by the Russian Federation, the interventions of the Holy Father Francis are clear and unequivocal in condemning it as morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious.”

On the day Ukraine condemned the Pope’s remarks, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church cancelled a meeting with him planned for September.

Francis has said he wants to go to Ukraine if it could further the cause of peace but logistics have made the trip impossible for the 85-year-old pontiff who has mobility issues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Concern over spike in asthma attacks among children as they return to school (PA)
Warning over surge in asthma attacks as schools return
Hospitals able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days (Alamy/PA)
Hip fracture recovery ‘varies between hospitals’ – study
Health officials have recommended poo transplants for some patients with a superbug (David Davies/PA)
Poo transplant to be offered to hundreds with superbug
Legoland Windsor Resort Model Maker Will Metcalfe finalises the display of Lego figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they are unveiled at Legoland Windsor to celebrate the royal couple moving to the local area with their family (Jonathan Brady/PA)
William and Kate invited to meet Lego counterparts to celebrate Windsor move
Drug policy minister Angela Constance has said every penny of the additional funding will ‘make a difference’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angela Constance ‘determined’ every penny will make difference in drugs crisis
(John Walton/PA)
Rainbow carnival to greet London Marathon runners after mile 21
Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed (Larisa Bozhikova/Alamy/PA)
Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’ – study
Mikhail Gorbachev (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko, File)
Tributes paid to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0