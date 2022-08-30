Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham end Brighton’s unbeaten start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham end Brighton’s unbeaten start

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 9.34pm Updated: August 30 2022, 9.38pm
Aleksandar Mitrovic struck again for Fulham in a 2-1 win over Brighton (John Walton/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic struck again for Fulham as they brought Brighton’s unbeaten start to the season to an end with a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage.

The Serbia forward had already exceeded his tally of three in Fulham’s last Premier League season and he netted his fifth of the new campaign shortly after half-time to break the deadlock.

The hosts added another almost immediately afterwards when Lewis Dunk turned an Andreas Pereira cross into his own net.

However, Alexis Mac Allister soon reduced the deficit from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

Last time the sides met in the top flight during the 2020-21 season, they played out two goalless draws and they looked on course to do so again when the first half finished without a breakthrough, before Mitrovic’s opener.

The result leaves Fulham with eight points after an impressive start to the campaign which kicked off with a surprising draw against Liverpool on the first weekend.

Fulham started brightly and Bobby Decordova-Reid created a potential opening when he drilled a cross across the face of goal, but it was just ahead of Neeskens Kebano at the far post.

Bobby Decordova-Reid shoots as the sun sets at Craven Cottage
Bobby Decordova-Reid shoots as the sun sets at Craven Cottage (John Walton/PA)

The home side had another opportunity when Mitrovic beat a Brighton player to the ball just over the halfway line before running all the way into the box to try and create an opening, but his shot lacked power and was easily saved by Robert Sanchez.

Although they had very limited opportunities throughout the half, Brighton came close in the 37th minute when Solly March headed a cross from the left wide of the target.

Fulham broke the deadlock less than five minutes into the second half, capitalising when Brighton failed to clear a corner successfully before the ball was hooked back into the box towards Kebano.

The midfielder passed across goal for Mitrovic to find the back of the net with a sliding tap-in at the far post, and take his season’s tally to five.

Marco Silva’s men added a second in quick succession, when Pereira’s cross was turned into his own net by Dunk.

However, Brighton pulled one back almost immediately from the penalty spot following a lengthy VAR review.

Initially referee Thomas Bramall – who was taking charge of his first Premier League game – had waved play on before VAR intervened, and the official consulted the monitor and gave the spot-kick for a foul by Decordova-Reid on Pervis Estupinan inside the area.

Mac Allister stepped up to fire the following spot-kick past Bernd Leno, but Fulham were able to hold on to all three points.

