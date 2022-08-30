Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 9.58pm
Charlbi Dean (Doug Peters/PA)
Charlbi Dean (Doug Peters/PA)

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32.

She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said.

Dean also had a recurring role as the assassin Syonide in the DC Comics television series Black Lightning, which aired from 2018 to 2021.

She was born Charlbi Dean Kriek in Cape Town, where she was also raised.

75th Cannes Film Festival
Charlbi Dean at a photocall for Triangle Of Sadness at Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

Dean began modelling as a child, making frequent appearances on fashion runways and magazine covers in the decades that followed.

She survived a near-fatal car accident in 2009.

She made her acting debut in the 2010 film Spud, an adaptation of a popular South African novel about a boys’ boarding school starring Troye Sivan and John Cleese.

She reprised her role in a 2013 sequel.

In Triangle Of Sadness, the first English-language film from Swedish Force Majeure director Ruben Ostlund, Dean and Harris Dickinson play a celebrity fashion model couple on a cruise for the ultra-rich that descends into chaos.

The film won the Palme D’Or at Cannes in May and opens in the US and most of Europe in October.

At the festival before the film won the award, Dean told the Associated Press: “For me, I’m like, I’ve already won. I’m already at Cannes with the movie. That’s so unbelievable. Anything is just a cherry on top at this point for me, you know?”

