Bukayo Saka hints he could be close to signing new Arsenal deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Bukayo Saka hints he could be close to signing new Arsenal deal

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 10.34pm
Bukayo Saka is confident of signing a new contract at Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bukayo Saka is confident of signing a new contract at Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bukayo Saka has hinted he could be close to signing a new contract at Arsenal as the England forward said he “shares the confidence” of manager Mikel Arteta that an agreement is close.

The 20-year-old said he feels “loved” at the Emirates Stadium, where he has gone from academy graduate to an integral part of Arteta’s side.

Saka finished as Arsenal’s top goalscorer last season as he rose above the racist abuse he suffered after missing the deciding penalty in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

View this post on Instagram

“I feel like he’s always there for me,” he added.

“He knows when to speak to me, it’s not too much but it’s not too little and the different bits of advice he gives me are special and it makes such a difference.”

While Arsenal are flying high with four wins from four, Saka is yet to get off the mark this season and has not scored from open play since netting the winner at Aston Villa on March 19 – a run of of almost 21 hours – although he did score penalties against both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Villa are the visitors to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night where Saka is aiming to up his game, although he insists he does not mind who is scoring the goals as long as Arsenal maintain their current form.

Saka has praised the approach of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Saka (right) has praised the approach of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I think I’m growing, going from strength to strength each game and I think Fulham was my best game yet and I want to kick on from that now,” he said.

“I feel like of course there’s still aspects where I need to improve and learn and each game I learn which positions I could have been, where I could have been to score, why I didn’t get a certain amount of shots or crosses and stuff like this.

“I watch and reflect on my games to try and improve. As long as we’re winning, anyone can score and I’m happy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo
Vincent Kompany is reshaping his Burnley squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith
Jim Goodwin was relieved to get through (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test
Michael Beale’s side produced a dominant first-half display (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull
Luton manager Nathan Jones was involved in a post-match spat with Cardiff boss Steve Morison after his side’s 2-1 win (Nigel French/PA)
Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0