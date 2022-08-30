Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’ – study

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 11.32pm Updated: August 30 2022, 11.40pm
Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed (Larisa Bozhikova/Alamy/PA)
Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed (Larisa Bozhikova/Alamy/PA)

Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed.

Prolonged use of systemic glucocorticoids – widely used to treat autoimmune and inflammatory skin diseases – have previously been linked to potential side effects in the long-term.

But the researchers said any studies on the impacts of glucocorticoids on the brain have been small.

They set out to examine the impact of systemic glucocorticoids and inhaled glucocorticoids – such as inhalers – on the brain by assessing differences in grey matter volume and the white matter microstructure in users compared to non-users.

The team, led by academics at the University Medical Centre in Leiden, Netherlands, examined data on 222 systemic glucocorticoid users, 557 inhaled glucocorticoid users and 24,106 matched people for comparison.

All participants were drawn from the UK BioBank study.

Experts examined MRI scans of the brain on both those taking the drugs and those who were not.

They found that both systemic and inhaled glucocorticoid use were associated with “reduced white matter integrity” compared with those who did not take the drugs.

The effects were greater in systemic users than in users of inhaled steroids.

They also found changes to grey matter in the brain among users.

The study, published in the journal BMJ Open, said systemic use was associated with larger grey matter volume in the caudate structure in the brain, while inhaled users had smaller amygdala grey matter volume.

Systemic users were also more likely to self report symptoms of depression, disinterest, restlessness and tiredness compared to the control group.

Inhaled users only reported more tiredness and lethargy compared to the controls.

“This study shows that in the large population-based cohort of the UK Biobank, the use of not only systemic glucocorticoids but also inhaled glucocorticoids is associated with changes in several brain imaging parameters,” the authors wrote.

“Most notably, the previously reported glucocorticoid effects on white matter microstructure were also detected in this population and are therefore likely to be widespread among glucocorticoid users.”

They added: “While it remains unclear whether the observed effect sizes have clinical consequences for the population of glucocorticoid users as a whole, these findings are remarkable given the common neuropsychiatric side effects of synthetic glucocorticoids, and the observed changes may play a role in those patients suffering from these side effects.”

