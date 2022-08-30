Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 11.50pm
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)

Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open.

The 42-year-old is now ranked down at 1,504 and has won only one match since the Australian Open in January 2021, but she declined to say whether she will be following sister Serena into retirement after this tournament.

Broadcasters had been informed there would be a ceremony on court after Venus’ match against Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck but, after losing 6-1 7-6 (5), the American swiftly picked up her bag and headed off Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Asked about her future afterwards, the six-time grand slam singles champion said: “Right now I’m just focused on the doubles.”

The sisters will play doubles together at a grand slam for the first time since 2018 as Serena makes the most of her farewell event.

Together they have won 14 slam titles, winning every final they have contested, and Venus said: “It was Serena’s idea. She’s the boss, so I do whatever she tells me to do. We have had some great wins. It would be nice to add some more.”

Serena was honoured before and after her first-round victory over Danka Kovinic on Monday night amid an electric atmosphere.

Serena Williams soaks in the love of the New York crowd
Serena Williams soaks in the love of the New York crowd (John Minchillo/AP)

“I definitely watched it,” said Venus. “I wanted to be there, but I had obviously an early start today. It’s never easy the first round. Definitely was an exciting evening. Obviously my hope is that there is more ahead for her at this tournament.

“We’re a huge influence on each other, and I’m a huge influence on her. For me, I just kind of felt like my role is to make sure I don’t influence her in any way, and that this decision needs to be all hers and her family’s. The newest part of the family.

“I think she’s had some time to process it, and she’s doing it the way she wants to. That’s what matters most is to do things on her own terms.”

World number one Iga Swiatek swept into the second round with victory over Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Iga Swiatek gives a thumbs up after beating Jasmine Paolini
Iga Swiatek was feeling positive after beating Jasmine Paolini (John Minchillo/AP)

Swiatek has not been in great form since her 37-match winning run ended at
Wimbledon but she had no trouble brushing aside Paolini 6-3 6-0 in
sweltering conditions at Flushing Meadows.

“I feel like my level is just better,” said the Pole. “We’ll see if I’m going to hold on to that.”

Swiatek has been a big critic of the US Open balls – the tournament uses lighter balls for women than men – but has been trying to put that and the gruelling conditions out of her mind.

“For sure I’m closer to accepting than in the two previous tournaments, so that’s pretty nice,” she said.

“I know the conditions are tough but also just US Open being the fourth grand slam of the season, we already played for eight months. So I think that you can feel more frustration. But honestly, it’s much, much better for me, because I did hard work to really chill out.”

In the second round Swiatek faces an intriguing encounter against 2017 champion Sloane Stephens, who recovered from a poor start to beat Greet Minnen 1-6 6-3 6-3.

Fourth seed Paula Badosa also had to come from a set down to see off Lesia Tsurenko while sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka eased to a 6-1 6-3 victory over Catherine Harrison.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo
Vincent Kompany is reshaping his Burnley squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith
Jim Goodwin was relieved to get through (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test
Michael Beale’s side produced a dominant first-half display (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull
Luton manager Nathan Jones was involved in a post-match spat with Cardiff boss Steve Morison after his side’s 2-1 win (Nigel French/PA)
Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat
West Brom manager Steve Bruce (David Davies/PA)
Steve Bruce: I’m glad I didn’t have to pay to watch West Brom’s draw…

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
0
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
0
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
0
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced
0