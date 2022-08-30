Hip fracture recovery ‘varies between hospitals’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hip fracture recovery ‘varies between hospitals’ – study

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 12.06am
Hospitals able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days (Alamy/PA)
Hospitals able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days (Alamy/PA)

Patients with hip fractures face a postcode lottery of care depending on which hospital they are treated at, a new study suggests.

The proportion of patients who die within 30 days of fracturing their hip varies from 3.7% in some hospitals to 10% in others.

And the average length of hospital stay is just 12 days in some hospitals in England and Wales compared with 42 days in others.

Meanwhile the odds of being readmitted for more care vary from 3.7% to 30%, according to the new study, published in the journal Age and Ageing.

Each year, more than 70,000 older adults are admitted to hospital with a hip fracture in the UK.

Researchers, led by academics from the University of Bristol, decided to examine whether any factors within a hospital could determine outcomes for patients.

They examined all hip fracture cases among English and Welsh residents aged over 60 between April 2016 and March 2019.

The study, funded by the charity Versus Arthritis, assessed the length of time patients spent in hospital; their risk of death 30 days after being admitted to hospital and whether they needed to be readmitted to hospital.

During the time frame, some 178,757 patients were admitted, 6% of these were from Wales.

The average length of stay across all hospitals was 21 days.

Some 7.3% of patients died within 30 days and 15.3% were readmitted in the month after their fracture.

Researchers identified various factors which meant hospitals were more or less likely to have poorer outcomes.

These included:
– Hospitals with more orthopaedic staff saw their patients sent home sooner on average and these trusts were also less likely to see patients readmitted.
– Trusts which manage to get most patients out of bed the day after surgery also had patients with shorter spells in hospital.
– Hospitals which were able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days.
– Organisations which discussed patient experience also saw lower death rates.
– Hospitals with busier emergency departments saw a higher rate of patients being readmitted.

The authors wrote: “Hip fractures are a devastating injury, for which health care should be reliable and equitable, across the country.

“We have identified multiple, potentially modifiable, organisational-level factors associated with important clinical outcomes.”

Celia Gregson, professor in clinical epidemiology in the Musculoskeletal Research Unit at the University of Bristol and chief investigator of the study, said: “Patients should be able to expect to receive the same, high-quality care if they break their hip, irrespective of where they live or which hospital they attend.

“The results of our study have shown multiple, important points in the pathway of patient care which hospitals can focus on to streamline and improve the quality of their hip fracture services and patient outcomes.”

Deborah Alsina, chief executive at Versus Arthritis said: “This research highlights the worrying state of care for older people who break their hip.

“The findings show that older people have a high chance of dying in the weeks after breaking a hip, and that whether or not they survive varies enormously between NHS hospitals in England and Wales.

“Hip fractures mainly affect older people, many of whom live with multiple long-term conditions, and quality of care for people with hip fractures is a key indicator of whether we’re getting older people’s care right in general. This research suggests we are not.”

Professor Antony Johansen, clinical lead for the National Hip Fracture Database and an author on the study, added: “It’s vital that hospitals have enough staff – nurses and physiotherapists – so they can help patients get back on their feet quickly after a hip fracture, otherwise patients will lose their independence, and may even lose the will to recover.”

A spokesperson for the NHS in England said: “Hip fracture care in the UK has seen dramatic improvements in recent years, and an older person’s risk of dying has halved since 2007.

“While some variation is to be expected due to multiple and complex factors, we are continually monitoring data to bear down on unwarranted variation and inequalities, as well as supporting the early identification of those most at risk of falls and fracture so they can get help to avoid injury in the first place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A memorial plaque for the eleven athletes from Israel and one German police officer killed in a terrorist attack during the 1972 Munich Olympics (AP)
1972 Olympics attack victims’ families close to deal with Germany
Woodland (Danny Lawson/PA)
Natural compound found in trees could be latest weapon in superbugs battle
Police officers try to move a truck after a traffic accident in Bekasi (AP)
At least 10 die after truck crashes at school bus stop in Indonesia
Patrick Vieira wants to strengthen his squad (PA)
Patrick Vieira keen to strengthen Palace squad but tight-lipped on targets
Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, Indonesian environment minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar and US environmental protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan (AP)
G20 environment ministers seek to spur global climate action
Boris Johnson has warned that the Kremlin is ‘intent on undoing the good’ of Mikhail Gorbachev, as he paid tribute to the legacy of the former Soviet leader (Chris Radburn/PA)
Tributes paid to ‘courage’ of Gorbachev as PM hits out at current Russia leaders
Mr Gorbachev and Vladimir Putin, pictured in 2004 (dpa via AP)
World leaders mourn Mikhail Gorbachev as rare figure who changed the world
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been shut down due to maintenance (AP)
Russia temporarily stops gas flow through Nord Stream 1
A team of IAEA experts and inspectors leave the capital Kyiv (AP)
UN monitors head to troubled Ukrainian nuclear plant
What the papers say – August 31 (PA)
What the papers say – August 31

More from The Courier

Liam Fox will attempt to lift ailing United
Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross?
0
How the new flats could look from the rear.
Plans to transform derelict guesthouse on Dundee's Roseangle into flats
0
Hospitals able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days (Alamy/PA)
Road test: Toyota Yaris Cross a handsome little SUV with great economy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
GEORGE CRAN: Where are Dundee looking to strengthen as transfer deadline looms?
0
St David's High Church, Dundee.
5 of the best: Tayside and Fife churches for sale
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Disorder Picture shows; Mark Netherington. Perth Railway Station. Supplied by Facebook/DCT Date; 30/08/2022
'I'm Scottish and I can sing what I want' - Football thug admits disturbance…