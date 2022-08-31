UN monitors head to troubled Ukrainian nuclear plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UN monitors head to troubled Ukrainian nuclear plant

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 7.40am
A team of IAEA experts and inspectors leave the capital Kyiv (AP)
A team of IAEA experts and inspectors leave the capital Kyiv (AP)

A team of international nuclear inspectors is heading to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid concerns over a potential accident or radiation leak.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said he hopes to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

Speaking in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv before the monitors’ departure, Mr Grossi said: “These operations are very complex operations. We are going to a war zone. We are going to occupied territory.

Rafael Grossi
Director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi (AP)

“And this requires explicit guarantees from not only from the Russians, but also from the Republic of Ukraine.

“We have been able to secure that. So now we are moving.”

The power plant has been occupied by Russian forces and operated by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the six-month-old war.

It was recently cut off temporarily from the electrical grid because of fire damage, causing a blackout in the region and heightening fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster.

Ukrainian leader meets IAEA chief
Volodymyr Zelensky meets Mr Grossi in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Office via AP)

Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said Kyiv is seeking international assistance in a bid to demilitarise the area.

“We think that the mission should be a very important step to return (the plant) to Ukrainian government control by the end of the year,” Mr Galushchenko told The Associated Press.

“We have information that they are now trying to hide their military presence, so they should check all of this.”

Zaporizhzhia is a vital source of energy for Ukraine and remains connected to its power grid.

War wreckage
A woman walks a dog next to a destroyed school after Russian shelling in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine (AP)

Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling the wider region around the nuclear power plant and the risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.

Mr Grossi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday to discuss the mission that is expected to last several days.

The inspectors from the IAEA were due to reach the Zaporizhzhia region, 280 miles south-east of the Ukrainian capital, later on Wednesday.

