World leaders mourn Mikhail Gorbachev as rare figure who changed the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

World leaders mourn Mikhail Gorbachev as rare figure who changed the world

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 8.18am
Mr Gorbachev and Vladimir Putin, pictured in 2004 (dpa via AP)
Mr Gorbachev and Vladimir Putin, pictured in 2004 (dpa via AP)

The passing of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has been mourned internationally as the loss of a rare leader who changed the world and, for a time, boosted hopes for peace between the superpowers.

But the man who died at age 91 on Tuesday was also reviled by many of his countrymen who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower.

The Russian nation that emerged from its Soviet past shrank in size as 15 new nations were created.

The resultant loss of pride and power eventually led to the rise of Vladimir Putin, who has tried for the past quarter of a century to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.

US President Joe Biden said of Mr Gorbachev: “After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. He believed in glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation.”

Mr Biden added: “These were the acts of a rare leader – one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it. The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people.”

Mr Gorbachev won the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Cold War, but although widely feted abroad, he was a pariah at home. It is unclear how news of his death will be received in Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

World figures paid tribute to a man some described as a great and brave leader.

French President Emmanuel Macron described Mr Gorbachev as “a man of peace whose choices opened up a path of liberty for Russians. His commitment to peace in Europe changed our shared history”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called him “a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history” and “did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War”.

He added: “The world has lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace.”

Mr Guterres quoted Mr Gorbachev’s observation in his 1990 Nobel Peace Prize speech that “peace is not unity in similarity but unity in diversity”.

“He put this vital insight into practice by pursuing the path of negotiation, reform, transparency and disarmament,” the UN chief said.

Mr Gorbachev’s contemporaries pointed to the end of the Cold War as one of his achievements.

Robert M Gates, who headed the CIA from 1991 to 1993 and later became US defence secretary, said: “Mikhail Gorbachev played a critical role in the peaceful end to the Cold War. At home, he was a figure of historical importance, but not in the way he intended.

“By weakening the police state and dismantling Stalinist economic structures, he set in motion the collapse of the Soviet Union as its diverse nationalities declared independence and the economy cratered.

“In doing so, Gorbachev gave the peoples of the USSR the opportunity for a vastly different and better future, an opportunity subsequently taken from them.”

Former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice said in a tweet that “his life was consequential because, without him and his courage, it would not have been possible to end the Cold War peacefully”.

In Asia, he was remembered as a leader with the courage to bring change.

Australian treasurer Jim Chalmers said at a news conference: “The curtain has come down on one of the world’s most significant leaders. He was a pivotal figure at a defining moment. When the world saw conflict and stalemate, he saw peace and possibility.”

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida noted Mr Gorbachev’s important role in the reduction of nuclear weapons held by the Soviet Union and United States, highlighting his “great achievements”.

“Mr Gorbachev, who possessed great strategic vision and decisive execution, played a very important role,” Mr Kishida said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A memorial plaque for the eleven athletes from Israel and one German police officer killed in a terrorist attack during the 1972 Munich Olympics (AP)
1972 Olympics attack victims’ families close to deal with Germany
Woodland (Danny Lawson/PA)
Natural compound found in trees could be latest weapon in superbugs battle
Police officers try to move a truck after a traffic accident in Bekasi (AP)
At least 10 die after truck crashes at school bus stop in Indonesia
Patrick Vieira wants to strengthen his squad (PA)
Patrick Vieira keen to strengthen Palace squad but tight-lipped on targets
Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, Indonesian environment minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar and US environmental protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan (AP)
G20 environment ministers seek to spur global climate action
Boris Johnson has warned that the Kremlin is ‘intent on undoing the good’ of Mikhail Gorbachev, as he paid tribute to the legacy of the former Soviet leader (Chris Radburn/PA)
Tributes paid to ‘courage’ of Gorbachev as PM hits out at current Russia leaders
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been shut down due to maintenance (AP)
Russia temporarily stops gas flow through Nord Stream 1
A team of IAEA experts and inspectors leave the capital Kyiv (AP)
UN monitors head to troubled Ukrainian nuclear plant
What the papers say – August 31 (PA)
What the papers say – August 31
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal triggered by former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination last month (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida says ruling party will cut ties with Unification Church

More from The Courier

Liam Fox will attempt to lift ailing United
Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross?
0
How the new flats could look from the rear.
Plans to transform derelict guesthouse on Dundee's Roseangle into flats
0
Mr Gorbachev and Vladimir Putin, pictured in 2004 (dpa via AP)
Road test: Toyota Yaris Cross a handsome little SUV with great economy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
GEORGE CRAN: Where are Dundee looking to strengthen as transfer deadline looms?
0
St David's High Church, Dundee.
5 of the best: Tayside and Fife churches for sale
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Disorder Picture shows; Mark Netherington. Perth Railway Station. Supplied by Facebook/DCT Date; 30/08/2022
'I'm Scottish and I can sing what I want' - Football thug admits disturbance…