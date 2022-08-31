Chelsea chase striker and Ronaldo’s future – transfer deadline talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea chase striker and Ronaldo’s future – transfer deadline talking points

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.20am Updated: August 31 2022, 10.30am
Cristiano Ronaldo is once again the centre of attention on transfer deadline day (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo is once again the centre of attention on transfer deadline day (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Manchester United and the prospective arrival of a fellow superstar at Stamford Bridge are just two of the high-profile issues to be addressed on transfer deadline day.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at those clubs with specific shopping lists as we head into the final hours of what promises to be another hectic window.

Chelsea set to strike

Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Etihad Stadium
Neymar could prove a step too far for ambitious Chelsea (Tim Goode/PA)

A rumoured late bid to land Neymar may prove too ambitious even for Chelsea’s statement-seeking new owners, but the west London club are expected to be most active in the final hours of the transfer window as they look to sign a striker to solve their stuttering start to the season.

Wilfred Zaha and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been mooted but a move for Everton’s Anthony Gordon appears to have come too late.

Meanwhile, boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to reinforce his back line with the arrival of Wesley Fofana from Leicester.

Ronaldo saga rolls on

Southampton v Manchester United – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Napoli is one prospective destination for unsettled Cristiano Ronaldo (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Manchester United look to have spent up after signing Antony from Ajax for around £85million this week.

But more funds could be released if they successfully conclude the Ronaldo saga, with his agent Jorge Mendes reportedly pushing for a move to Napoli or Sporting. Suggestions a deal with the former could involve the arrival of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen at Old Trafford appear to have been dashed.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Memphis Depay could be targeted for a return five years after his departure to Barcelona.

Klopp’s men in the middle

Walsall v Aston Villa – Pre Season Friendly – Banks’s Stadium
Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been linked with Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

A series of injuries to the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have forced Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to concede he was wrong to conclude that he had enough central midfielders at his disposal.

Despite Fabinho’s return in the 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth to ease talk of a potential crisis, Klopp is back in the market, with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz the latest to be linked.

The Reds also appear to have expressed an interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, although it has been laughed off by the south-coast club.

Gunners set to pounce?

Leicester City v Aston Villa – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Youri Tielemans is said to be interesting Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

For all their promising start to the new season, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is acutely aware that the relatively small size of his squad could hamper their chase for the Champions League.

An injury to Mohamed Elneny at the weekend appears to have focused minds at the Emirates and the Gunners appear to have shown interest in strengthening after being linked with Youri Tielemans at Leicester as well as Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves.

Striking issues

Frank Lampard File Photo
Everton boss Frank Lampard has his eyes on a striker (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Everton’s seemingly perennial push to bolster their forward line has led them to Villarreal’s Nigerian striker Samuel Chukwueze, according to reports on Merseyside.

Aston Villa seem to be on the hunt for a central defender, whilst managerless Bournemouth have obvious reasons to wish to boost their back-line.

Meanwhile, just when their rivals hoped soaring Manchester City had done enough, Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out another delve back into the transfer market, with Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji the latest to be linked.

