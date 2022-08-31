Covid-19 death registrations continue to fall but excess deaths remain high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid-19 death registrations continue to fall but excess deaths remain high

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.42am Updated: August 31 2022, 11.02am
People view and leave messages at Sanctuary, a national memorial to honour the UK’s loss to Covid-19, in the Miners’ Welfare Park in Bedworth, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
People view and leave messages at Sanctuary, a national memorial to honour the UK’s loss to Covid-19, in the Miners’ Welfare Park in Bedworth, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

Covid-19 deaths registered in England and Wales have fallen for the third week in a row, confirming they are now on a downwards trend.

However, the total number of deaths from all causes remains well above the average for the time of year.

Some 551 deaths registered in the seven days to August 19 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – down 7% on the previous week.

It is the lowest number of deaths since the week to July 8.

(PA Graphics)

Death registrations rose during much of June and July due to the wave of infections caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of Covid-19.

But the figures peaked at 810 deaths in the week to July 29, since when they have been falling steadily.

This is a lower peak than in the two previous Omicron waves earlier in 2022, both of which saw weekly death registrations climb to between 1,000 and 1,500.

All the Omicron waves have peaked well below the Alpha wave in January 2021, when weekly deaths reached nearly 8,500.

The high levels of Covid antibodies among the population – either from vaccination or previous infection – mean the number of people seriously ill or dying from the virus this year has remained low.

The latest ONS figures also show that the total number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to August 19 was 18.6% above the average for this time of year.

This is the highest level of so-called “excess deaths” for three months.

Deaths have been above average almost continuously since the end of March, following a period at the start of the year when no excess deaths were recorded.

Before 2022, death registrations were above average since the start of the pandemic, except for periods in summer 2020 and spring 2021.

The figures remain particularly high for deaths that have occurred in people’s own homes, where deaths registered in the week to August 19 were 29.5% above average.

Previous research by the ONS has suggested that heart disease, dementia and Alzheimer’s, cancer, and other causes have driven the large number of extra deaths in homes since the pandemic began, rather than coronavirus itself.

These trends suggest the pandemic “appears to have had an indirect effect” on private-home deaths, the ONS said.

“This could be because of a combination of factors which may include health service disruption, people choosing to stay away from healthcare settings or terminally ill people staying at home rather than being admitted to other settings for end-of-life care.”

A more recent factor is likely to be the periods of extreme heat that affected the UK in July and early August this year.

Data published last week by the ONS found the number of deaths that occurred in England on days of very hot weather in July were on average 7% higher than across the rest of the month.

