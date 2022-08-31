Erik ten Hag expects Man Utd business to be done after Antony and Dubravka deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag expects Man Utd business to be done after Antony and Dubravka deals

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 1.12pm
Erik ten Hag is close to boosting his attack (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Erik ten Hag is close to boosting his attack (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Erik ten Hag was tight-lipped about the impending arrival of Antony but the Manchester United manager admitted his satisfaction at bolstering his attacking options.

A deal is in place for United to sign the Brazilian forward from Ajax in a transfer worth a fixed fee of £80.6million, with a further £4.2m in add-ons, agreed between the two clubs.

The deal is dependent on a medical, player terms being finalised and international clearance and Ten Hag is hopeful the 22-year-old will be available for this weekend’s clash against Arsenal.

Antony is set to move from Ajax
Antony is set to move from Ajax (Peter Dejong/AP)

Speaking before his side’s trip to Leicester on Thursday, Ten Hag said: “Firstly I have to sign him! There’s an agreement between the clubs but the paperwork is not done so I cannot go too deep into that.”

Ten Hag, who confirmed the possible signings of Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka will be their only incomings before the transfer window shuts on Thursday evening, added: “Offense department we need to strengthen our squad.

“We have many games to cover – from now on we go in three games a week. Especially from offensive players, they are quicker fatigued because they have to run more and run with higher intensity. We need numbers there, we need not just quantity but quality.”

Cristiano Ronaldo had been linked with an exit (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo had been linked with an exit (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Ten Hag insisted Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of his plans, saying when directly asked about the Portuguese: “It’s clear, of course. We need quality players. You need more and to cover all the games to keep the consistency going, that’s what we strive for.”

United lost their opening two fixtures of the season but responded with a win over rivals Liverpool before edging out Southampton last week.

Ten Hag, who confirmed Aaron Wan-Bissaka would remain at the club, added: “I see it as a start, we now have a good base. This is the minimum we have to bring.

“I was happy to see the turn and we have to keep the spirit and keep this winning mentality because you need it if you want to have a successful season.”

