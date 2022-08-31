‘Fear of going online could cost older people nearly £1,000 a year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Fear of going online could cost older people nearly £1,000 a year’

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 1.42pm
Older people who have reservations about using the internet could be losing nearly £1,000 a year by paying extra for goods and services because they do not feel computer-savvy, according to a new study (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Older people who have reservations about using the internet could be losing nearly £1,000 a year by paying extra for goods and services because they do not feel computer-savvy, according to a new study (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Older people who have reservations about using the internet could be losing nearly £1,000 a year by paying extra for goods and services because they do not feel computer-savvy, according to a new study.

Research from the Vodafone UK Foundation found that nearly half of those over 65 (45%) do not feel completely comfortable going online.

It estimated that, as a result, those people could be spending on average an extra £97 on clothes, £158 on entertainment services and £184 on travel, as well as missing out on £156 in state entitlements – adding up to a total possible loss of just over £900 a year.

The research also found that 38% of those older people unsure about going online feel left out or forgotten when digital is pushed as the preferred option by a service, while 34% said they feel more stressed when a service requires an online action – for example, booking a doctor’s appointment.

In addition, a key concern among many is the fear of scams and online security – something more than half (54%) of those who worried about going online in general highlighted – as well as concerns about not knowing how to fix something if it goes wrong (49%) and finding it too hard to keep up with the pace at which the digital world changes (38%).

In response, the Vodafone UK Foundation has worked with the charity Independent Age to launch a digital skills programme aimed at the over-65s, which is being supported by consumer champion Gloria Hunniford.

The free online resource – called Hi Digital – offers step-by-step advice on key areas of being on the internet, including how to use a search engine, online shopping, accessing news and staying in touch with family and friends.

Ms Hunniford said: “At long last, I’m relatively comfortable online – but I absolutely understand older people’s concerns.

“There are so many benefits to taking the plunge – from making financial savings, which are so vital at the moment, to keeping in touch with loved ones and feeling less isolated.

“I’m delighted that Vodafone UK Foundation has created this learning programme, especially to help build up older people’s digital confidence.

“I urge everyone to take a look – maybe you could use it to help a friend, neighbour, or an older person in your community.”

Nicki Lyons, corporate affairs and sustainability director at Vodafone UK, said: “Our Everyone.Connected campaign is helping people access the connectivity, devices and skills they need to live life to the full.

“We understand why many older people aren’t comfortable online and wanted to create a programme especially for them.

“Through Hi Digital, and our partnership with Independent Age, we hope to reach 50,000 older people and give them the confidence to unlock financial savings and feel more connected to their loved ones.

“If you know someone who might benefit from the programme, please search Vodafone Everyone.Connected to find out more.”

