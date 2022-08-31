Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea’s attack not the reason for Southampton defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea’s attack not the reason for Southampton defeat

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 1.50pm
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, cut a frustrated figure during and after Chelsea’s 2-1 loss at Southampton (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, cut a frustrated figure during and after Chelsea’s 2-1 loss at Southampton (Steven Paston/PA)

Thomas Tuchel believes scrutinising Chelsea’s attacking set-up is the “wrong question” in the wake of Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Southampton.

The Blues let a 1-0 lead slip through their fingers at St Mary’s Stadium, for their second defeat in five Premier League games.

Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong condemned Chelsea to a chastening defeat, with boss Tuchel later insisting mentality had been the key cause of the loss.

Chelsea will continue to push to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona ahead of Thursday night’s transfer deadline.

The Blues are continuing to remodel their squad under ambitious new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, with further options to the forward line still being sought.

But Tuchel rejected outright anything regarding the attack holding any influence on the loss at Southampton.

Asked if Chelsea still need a focal point in their attack, Tuchel replied: “This is totally the wrong question to ask now for attack.

“It’s defending, the goals have nothing to do with attack.

“We scored, we had chances enough, we can have a clean sheet, we can stay at 1-1.

“It’s not a question of striker, no striker or what we have up front. It’s the wrong question for me at the moment.”

Chelsea were without N’Golo Kante, with Mateo Kovacic still working his way back to full fitness after knee trouble.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up a hamstring issue at Southampton, while Conor Gallagher missed out through suspension.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Thomas Tuchel has lamented the injury absence of the likes of N’Golo Kante, pictured (John Walton/PA)

Midfield might be one of Chelsea’s strengths but Tuchel explained the full extent of the injury concerns.

“I know what squads the other teams have, I know what the schedule is,” said Tuchel. “And on Monday we had 16 players in training.

“I cannot dream about what will happen if we have everyone back, I just have to work with what I have on the training pitch. And this is not a lot at the moment.”

Asked if the summer’s turbulent change of ownership could still be having a lingering effect, Tuchel replied: “Yeah maybe, but we know the line is so thin between excuses and explanations.

“So I better not go down this road, because I don’t want to give anybody any chance, myself, players, staff, any room for excuses.

“We need to find solutions, I think what will help is the closing of the transfer window. Then we will know who has full commitment, what role does everybody need to play, need to fulfil.

“And everybody including myself needs to step up to a new level of performance.

“These are okay performances, not a disaster but it’s okay, but okay can never be enough.”

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hailed 18-year-old midfield star Lavia’s immediate Premier League impact.

The teen recruit from Manchester City became the first player born in 2004 to score in England’s top flight, rubber-stamping his fine start to life at Saints.

“He arrived here and immediately showed his quality in training,” said Hasenhuttl.

“We have good arguments for players when we take young players.

“They know this and there’s a reason why they’re coming to us.

“Last year it was Tino (Livramento) who went straight into the team, and this year it is Gavin (Bazunu) and Romeo, and this is the way we want to go.

“But they have to be good. I don’t pick a player unless I think they can deliver what we need. This is the key.

“If they are not good enough they will not play. It’s not about young and old, you have to be good.

“But they are young and good, so this is a good combination.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony
Kieran Trippier, left, has urged Newcastle to move on (Jon Super/AP)
Kieran Trippier urges Newcastle to move on after cruel Anfield loss
Chelsea have been offered an ‘incredible deal’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar before the transfer window closes on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Chelsea offered ‘incredible deal’ for PSG forward Neymar
Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, right, has moved to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Transfer deadline day – live! Antony and Manuel Akanji make moves to Manchester
Arthur Ashe Stadium once again belonged to Serena Williams (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement
Jack Draper stunned Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper joins Andy Murray in third round of US Open
Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
On this day in 2013: Real Madrid confirm world-record signing of Gareth Bale
Serena Williams produced an excellent performance against Anett Kontaveit (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Serena Williams reveals Tiger Woods was behind her return to tennis
Jack Draper knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper upsets Felix Auger-Aliassime in US Open second round
Celtic could further add to their squad on transfer deadline day after Ange Postecoglou hinted that their incoming business was not finished (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou hints at more signings in final hours of transfer window

More from The Courier

Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre following eight-day strike.
Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next?
0
Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
A generic stock photo shows Primary School children at work in a classroom.
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron impressed against Falkirk.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to…
0
A lovely Winter's day at the Kenmore end of Loch Tay.
Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 01092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 29/08/2022
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife