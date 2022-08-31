Ex-Navy officer: I was removed from submarine because I opposed nukes – tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ex-Navy officer: I was removed from submarine because I opposed nukes – tribunal

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 4.26pm
Antonio Jardim was assigned to HMS Vanguard but later given a shore role (PA Photo/Royal Navy).
Antonio Jardim was assigned to HMS Vanguard but later given a shore role (PA Photo/Royal Navy).

A former Royal Navy weapons officer is suing the Ministry of Defence for religious discrimination after he was removed from a submarine because he opposed nuclear weapons due to the fact he was a Christian.

An employment tribunal in Southampton will hear the case made by Sub-lieutenant Antonio Jardim, who has joint British-Portuguese nationality, who was given the nickname “Trigger” because of his “reluctance to pull the trigger”.

Tribunal documents state that Mr Jardim was assigned to HMS Vanguard, one of the UK’s nuclear deterrent submarines based at Faslane, Scotland, but after he made his views known about his opposition to nuclear weapons, he was removed from the boat and moved to an on-shore role in Portsmouth.

Mr Jardim, who then decided to leave the service in May 2021, said in a statement to the tribunal: “I wanted to leave the service after the treatment I received when making my moral views known.

“I believe I have been subjected to a series of connected acts of discriminatory treatment based upon my religious beliefs.”

He added: “Due to the stress from the entire process, along with an unbearable workload and lack of progress with my voluntary withdrawal from training and service complaint, I was sent sick on shore.”

The tribunal documents state that in his joining interview with the navy in May 2018, Mr Jardim was not asked about nuclear weapons.

And, during his initial officer training, he was told it would not be possible for him to serve on a ballistic submarine (SSBN) as a dual national because he would not be able to get security clearance.

The documents add that he was told by his career manager “not to worry about security clearance as he would not need to serve on SSBNs”.

They also state: “On June 2 2020, on the Trident officers general course, having told the course officer about his concerns, he was removed from the course and told to wait in his cabin, that for the next two weeks he had interviews and phone calls and he was told not to return to the boat, and his name was written in the quartermaster’s book stating that he was not to be let on board.”

The tribunal has adjourned proceedings for a full hearing to be held on March 13 2023.

