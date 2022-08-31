EU to tighten travel rules for Russians but fails to find consensus on visa ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

EU to tighten travel rules for Russians but fails to find consensus on visa ban

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 4.30pm Updated: August 31 2022, 4.42pm
Sweden’s foreign minister Ann Linde, centre, speaks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, second left, at talks in the Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)
Sweden's foreign minister Ann Linde, centre, speaks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, second left, at talks in the Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)

European Union countries have agreed to make it harder for Russian citizens to enter the 27-nation bloc, but they failed to find a consensus on imposing an outright tourist ban in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

At talks in the Czech Republic, EU foreign ministers were desperate to put on a show of unity and punish President Vladimir Putin for launching the war over six months ago. But they could not bridge differences over whether Russian citizens, some of them possibly opposed to the invasion, should also pay a price.

The plan now is to make it more time-consuming and costly for Russian citizens to obtain short-term visas to enter Europe’s passport-free travel zone — an area made up of most of the EU members plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland known as the Schengen area.

The move will be achieved by freezing a 2007 agreement to ease travel between Russia and Europe.

The EU had already tightened visa restrictions on Russian officials and businesspeople under the accord in May.

Speaking after chairing the meeting in the Czech capital Prague, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that an increasing number of Russians had been arriving in Europe since mid-July, some “for shopping as if no war is raging in Ukraine”.

He said this “has become a security risk” for European countries bordering Russia.

Mr Borrell said he believed the additional delays would result in fewer visas being issued.

Students, journalists and those who fear for their safety in Russia would still be able to acquire visas.

Estonia’s foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu
Estonia's foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said his country may push ahead with further visa restrictions (Petr David Josek/AP)

And the move would have no immediate impact on the estimated 12 million visas already issued to Russian citizens, but EU officials would look into what could be done to freeze them.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba described the move as “a half measure”. He said that visas should only be issued to Russians on humanitarian grounds or to help those who clearly opposed Mr Putin’s war.

“The age of peace in Europe is over, and so is the age of half measures. Half measures is exactly what led to the large-scale invasion,” he said after the meeting.

“If I have to choose between half measure and no measure, I will prefer a no measure and continue a discussion until a strong solution is found.”

Calls have mounted from Poland and the Baltic countries — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — but also Denmark, for a broader ban on Russian tourists.

The foreign ministers of Estonia and Latvia said that they may push ahead with further visa restrictions, citing national security concerns.

“We need to immediately ramp up the price to Putin’s regime,” Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu told reporters.

“The loss of time is paid by the blood of Ukrainians.”

Uniform rules are supposed to apply across the 26 countries that make up Europe’s passport-free travel area, but Mr Reinsalu said that “it’s our national competence, under the principle of national security, to decide the issues of entry to our soil”.

“I really believe that this is a security issue,” Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics said.

“It has nothing to do with a kind of collective punishment. I think it’s just sending a very clear message to Russian citizens that Ukrainians are dying.”

Over the years, several countries have reintroduced border controls for security reasons in the Schengen area, in which Europeans and visitors can travel freely without identification checks.

The foreign minister of Finland, which shares the EU’s longest border with Russia, underlined that his country would, as of Thursday, slash the number of visas being delivered to Russian citizens to 10% of normal. And they would only be able to apply for the travel pass in four Russian cities.

“It’s important that we show that at the same time when Ukrainians are suffering, normal tourism shouldn’t continue business as usual,”
Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said.

“Finland has already made our decision to limit the amount of tourist visas. We hope that the whole European Union will do similar decisions.”

