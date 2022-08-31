Harry calls amputee ex-royal marine to offer support after triathlon bid ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harry calls amputee ex-royal marine to offer support after triathlon bid ends

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 5.40pm
Lee Spencer has already raised more than £26,000 for The Royal Marines Charity via his fundraising page for his latest expedition (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Lee Spencer has already raised more than £26,000 for The Royal Marines Charity via his fundraising page for his latest expedition (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has consoled a former royal marine who had to pull out of an epic Triathlon of Great Britain challenge, telling him he should be “really proud” of his achievements.

Harry video-called Lee Spencer, a single leg amputee, who was left devastated when forced, due to injury, to end his bid to swim the English Channel, cycle from Lands End to John O’ Groats and climb the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales.

The duke, an ex-Army captain, told fellow Afghanistan veteran Mr Spencer: “You have basically cycled the whole of the UK and climbed two mountains.

Duke of Sussex on Remembrance Sunday
Harry in Afghanistan (John Stillwell/PA)

“And after that, and only after that, did your stump start to give you a few issues to the point of where you had to pull out the very last phase of it, but you’ve put so much into this.

“I hope that you are really happy – I know you’re not happy – but I hope that you feel really proud of yourself to have done what you’ve done.”

Harry added: “I don’t dare ask what’s next or whether this is now the goal to complete this challenge.”

Mr Spencer, from Tavistock, Devon, served for 24 years in the Royal Marines, coming through three tours of Afghanistan unscathed.

But in 2014 he lost his right leg after being hit by flying debris while helping a motorist who had crashed into the central reservation of the M3 in Surrey.

Known as the Rowing Marine, he became the first disabled person to row from mainland Europe to South America, breaking three world records and raising more than £90,000 for charity, and later receiving the British Empire Medal in 2019 for fundraising.

Mr Spencer thanked Harry for his support, adding: “For me, it’s always been about getting the message out, … keeping wounded and injured servicemen and women in the nation’s conscience.

“I’m almost certainty going to try this again.”

Mr Spencer has already raised more than £26,000 for The Royal Marines Charity via his fundraising page for his latest expedition, which ended nine days into the two week challenge, when his stump became injured causing him excruciating pain.

Harry told him: “You might not have completed this one but you definitely achieved it in my mind.”

In a post on Instagram, Mr Spencer wrote how he was “bowled over” when Harry called him for a chat.

He joked: “I am sorry, Sir, because I can’t promise my next challenge won’t be as extreme, but perhaps next time you’ll join me!”

Mr Spencer added: “His very kind words have helped me to process that disappointment and start to see a lot of positives.”

Harry was stripped of his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines by the Queen when he and and the Duchess of Sussex left from royal duties.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony
Ashley Dale (Handout/PA)
Man bailed after arrest on suspicion of Liverpool council worker’s murder
Rosmah Mansor, center, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The wife of jailed ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in court Thursday, for a verdict in her corruption trial involving a 1.25 billion ringgit ($279 million) solar energy project, just days after her husband was imprisoned over the looted 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysian ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor handed 10-year sentence in bribery case
A boy and girl wade through mud near their flood-hit home, in Charsadda, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Waterborne diseases spread among flood victims in Pakistan
The trust runs Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham (PA)
Midwife officially launches review into maternity care at scandal-hit NHS trust
Bill Turnbull (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)
Bill Turnbull: Inspiring men to have prostate test ‘the one useful thing I did’
Ring Intercom (Ring)
Intercom device unveiled as new home security option for people in flats
(Alamy/PA)
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting
Rosmah Mansor (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysia’s ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor found guilty a week after husband jailed
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, Chinese soldiers arrive to the Grodekovo railway station to participate in war games drills, in Grodekovo, Primorsky Krai, Russia. Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping war games drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China — a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with West

More from The Courier

Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre following eight-day strike.
Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next?
0
Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
A generic stock photo shows Primary School children at work in a classroom.
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron impressed against Falkirk.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to…
0
A lovely Winter's day at the Kenmore end of Loch Tay.
Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 01092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 29/08/2022
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife