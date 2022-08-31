Lunchbox-sized instrument generates oxygen on Mars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Lunchbox-sized instrument generates oxygen on Mars

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 7.02pm
Nasa Perseverance rover on Mars (Nasa/JPL-Caltech)
Nasa Perseverance rover on Mars (Nasa/JPL-Caltech)

An instrument the size of a lunchbox has been successfully generating breathable oxygen on Mars, doing the work of a small tree.

Since February last year the Mars oxygen in-situ resource utilisation experiment, or Moxie, has been successfully making oxygen from the red planet’s carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere.

Researchers suggest a scaled-up version of Moxie could be sent to Mars – to continuously produce oxygen at the rate of several hundred trees – ahead of humans going to the planet.

It touched down on the Martian surface as part of Nasa’s Perseverance rover mission.

In a new study researchers report that by the end of 2021 Moxie was able to produce oxygen on seven experimental runs, in a variety of atmospheric conditions, including during the day and night, and through different Martian seasons.

In each run it reached its goal of producing six grams of oxygen per hour – similar to the rate of a modest tree on Earth.

It is hoped that at full capacity the system should generate enough oxygen to sustain humans once they arrive on Mars, and fuel a rocket to return humans to Earth.

Moxie deputy principal investigator Jeffrey Hoffman, a professor of the practice in Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, said: “This is the first demonstration of actually using resources on the surface of another planetary body, and transforming them chemically into something that would be useful for a human mission.”

The current version of the instrument is small by design in order to fit aboard the Perseverance rover, and is built to run for short periods.

A full-scale oxygen factory would include larger units that would ideally run continuously.

So far, Moxie has shown that it can make oxygen at almost any time of the Martian day and year.

Michael Hecht, principal investigator of the Moxie mission at MIT’s Haystack Observatory, said: “The only thing we have not demonstrated is running at dawn or dusk, when the temperature is changing substantially.

“We do have an ace up our sleeve that will let us do that, and once we test that in the lab, we can reach that last milestone to show we can really run any time.”

If the system can operate successfully despite repeatedly turning on and off, this would suggest a full-scale system, designed to run continuously, could do so for thousands of hours.

Prof Hoffman said: “To support a human mission to Mars, we have to bring a lot of stuff from Earth, like computers, spacesuits, and habitats.

“But dumb old oxygen? If you can make it there, go for it – you’re way ahead of the game.”

The findings are published in the journal Science Advances.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A list of possible storm names are compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK’s Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI (PA)
Met Office reveals new storm names for 2022/23 season
European perch swimming through sheets of cloud-like algae (Tiina Tormanen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
First images for Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed
Robots could help to detect mental wellbeing issues in children, a study suggests. (Cambridge University/ PA)
Robots could help to detect mental wellbeing issues in children, study finds
It is feared up to 10 million children could be affected directly or indirectly (Alamy/PA)
Experts warn of ‘humanitarian crisis’ for children stuck in cold homes
Concern over health impacts of the energy crisis (PA)
What are the dangers of cold homes?
View of Kinder Reservoir from the Pennine Way at Sandy Heys, Kinder Scout (Andrew Butler/National Trust/PA)
Kinder Scout national nature reserve extended to cover more than 1,000 hectares
A boy and girl wade through mud near their flood-hit home in Charsadda, Pakistan (Mohammad Sajjad/AP)
Disasters Emergency Committee launches urgent Pakistan flood relief appeal
The booster programme will target those clinically at risk to the virus and people aged 50 and over (/PA)
NHS calls for volunteers as it relaunches Covid booster programme
Care home residents with dementia playing the keyboard (MHA/Casio/PA)
Keyboards strike memory chord among dementia patients
Guard towers on the perimeter wall of the Urumqi No 3 Detention Centre in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region on April 23 2021 (Mark Schiefelbein/Ap)
UN cites possible crimes against humanity in China’s Xinjiang

More from The Courier

Fox hails the travelling United fans
Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
bins on fire dundee
Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher…
Jack and Victor
Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0