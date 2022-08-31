Visiting canals and rivers ‘can help boost mood’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Visiting canals and rivers ‘can help boost mood’

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 7.02pm
Canals and rivers can help boost your mood, new study suggests (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Canals and rivers can help boost your mood, new study suggests (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Visiting a canal or river when you are feeling down could be just the pick up you need, a new study suggests.

According to the research, the combination of blue and green space with wildlife has a greater impact on wellbeing than spending time in an environment with only green space.

Researchers used the phone app Urban Mind to collect thousands of real time responses about people’s location and mental wellbeing.

The findings of the first-of-its-kind study suggested positive associations between visits to canals and rivers and mental wellbeing.

It also found a positive experience for feelings of safety and social inclusion relative to all other types of environments, such as indoors, or outside in an urban environment, or near spaces without water.

Andrea Mechelli, professor of early intervention in mental health at King’s College London, said: “Canals and rivers contain not only water but also an abundance of trees and plants, which means their capacity to improve mental wellbeing is likely to be due to the multiple benefits associated with both green and blue spaces.

“Canals and rivers also provide homes to a range of wildlife, and we know from other research that there is a positive association between encountering wildlife and mental wellbeing.

“Taken collectively, these findings provide an evidence base for what we thought about water and wellbeing, and support the proposal that visits to canals and rivers could become part of social prescribing schemes, playing a role in supporting mental health.”

A paddleboarder enjoys the sun on the River Wharfe near Otley in West Yorkshire
A paddleboarder enjoys the sun on the River Wharfe near Otley in West Yorkshire (PA)

Researchers found time spent near canals and rivers was associated with a greater improvement in mental wellbeing.

This relationship was still present when factors like age, gender, education and diagnosis of a mental health condition were accounted for.

The improvements continued for up to 24 hours after a visit.

Dr Amir Khan, Canal & River trust ambassador, said: “As a GP and nature lover, it’s great to see that scientific studies have confirmed what many of us intuitively knew already: that spending time by water, and canals in particular, is good for your wellbeing.”

He added that around nine million people live within 1km of a waterway owned and managed by the trust in England and Wales, and urged people to find a happy place by the water this summer.

The study, carried out by King’s College London, Nomad Projects and J & L Gibbons in partnership with the Canal & River Trust, is published in the Plos One journal.

