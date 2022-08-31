Avril Lavigne dubbed ‘epitome of a rock star’ at Walk Of Fame star ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Avril Lavigne dubbed ‘epitome of a rock star’ at Walk Of Fame star ceremony

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 8.48pm Updated: August 31 2022, 11.25pm
Avril Lavigne has been dubbed ‘the epitome of a rock star’ at Walk Of Fame star ceremony (Richard Shotwell/Invision/A)
Avril Lavigne was described as "the epitome of a rock star" who had inspired "a generation of kids" as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Avril Lavigne was described as “the epitome of a rock star” who had inspired “a generation of kids” as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The Canadian singer told fans to “follow your dreams, live your passion, express yourself and be real” at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The pop star, known for noughties hits including Complicated and Sk8er Boi, signed her first recording contract at the age of 16 and has gone on to sell 40 million albums worldwide.

Avril Lavigne Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Canadian singer told fans to ‘follow your dreams’ at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Taking to the stage to accept the honour, she showed a picture of herself as a teenager on her first trip to Hollywood, where she had visited the Walk Of Fame wearing her favourite hoodie.

Lavigne was then handed the same hoodie, which read “skateboarding is not a crime,” which she then donned “for good luck and good vibes”.

Recalling the trip, she said: “I can remember seeing these legendary names and I never could have imagined that mine would be here, this is so crazy.

“This is probably one of the coolest days of my life.”

She continued: “Today I love making music more than ever, I feel so inspired.

Avril Lavigne Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Remarks were also given by US singer John Feldmann (right) and rapper Machine Gun Kelly (left) (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“I hope that the next 16-year-old from their small town who comes to Hollywood one day full of hopes and dreams sees this star and thinks to themselves ‘oh my God, my name could be there one day too’ – because it can.

“Follow your dreams, live your passion, express yourself, be real, work hard, keep your head up, believe in yourself.

“Thank you so much for this honour I am so grateful – to party with you all after.

“I love you guys, this is insane. What an amazing 20 years and I can’t wait for the next 20.”

Remarks were also given by US singer John Feldmann and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Kelly told Lavigne that she had “been with me way longer than you know”.

“You were with me all the times I got my heart broken, your music was in my head,” he said.

Avril Lavigne Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Awarded in the category of Recording, Lavigne’s star is the 2,731st on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“You were an inspiration to a generation of kids like myself who wore baggy jeans and skated, and didn’t fit into MTV’s version of what the girls wanted.

“When you made Sk8er Boi, that was the hope that we hung on like ‘oh hell, yeah, we can stay the way we are, there’s someone out there looking for us’.”

Sharing memories of a performance in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, he recalled being driven by Lavigne on a golf cart through the stadium.

“You were passing out Mike’s Hard Lemonades and drinking red wine, and you were the epitome of an amazing friend and a f****** rockstar,” he said.

“You are so far beyond any label that anyone could put on you … you’re so important.

Avril Lavigne Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Singer Avril Lavigne, known for her hits Complicated and I’m with You, poses with her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame  (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“Your songs will live far past any of our lifetimes so … congratulations on being Avril Lavigne.”

Lavigne’s discography comprises albums including the septuple platinum Let Go, triple-platinum Under My Skin, double-platinum The Best Damn Thing, gold-selling Goodbye Lullaby and gold-selling Avril Lavigne, and Head Above Water.

Her most recent release was her 2022 record Luv Sux, which features Kelly.

The singer also holds a Guinness World Record as the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart.

Her hit track Girlfriend was also the first music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube and her social media following exceeds 93.8 million fans worldwide.

Awarded in the category of Recording, Lavigne’s star is the 2,731st on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

