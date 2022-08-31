West Ham earn first home point as Tomas Soucek goal denies Tottenham derby win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Ham earn first home point as Tomas Soucek goal denies Tottenham derby win

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.02pm Updated: August 31 2022, 10.08pm
Tomas Soucek celebrates an equaliser (John Walton/PA)

Tomas Soucek secured West Ham’s first home point of the season as they battled to a 1-1 draw with London rivals Tottenham.

But the Hammers could have snatched all three after handing a debut to club-record signing Lucas Paqueta.

Boss David Moyes claimed before kick-off that Paqueta had not so much as passed a ball to his new team-mates after only completing his £52million switch from Lyon on Monday.

And it showed when, with four minutes remaining, Vladimir Coufal pulled the ball back, only for Paqueta and fellow new signing Emerson Palmieri to leave the ball to each other, 10 yards from goal.

Moyes fell to his knees on the touchline after the Brazil international passed up the chance to make himself an instant Hammers hero.

The Scot will be pleased enough with a point, however, after an own goal from Thilo Kehrer had given unbeaten Spurs the initiative.

Despite a summer outlay of £175m West Ham’s starting line-up bears an uncanny resemblance to last year’s team, with Kehrer the only new face.

Thilo Kehrer was the only new signing to start for West Ham (John Walton/PA)

The Germany defender has made an inauspicious start to his Hammers career having also given away a penalty on his debut against Brighton a fortnight ago.

Spurs were awarded a spot-kick after 11 minutes when Harry Kane headed Ivan Perisic’s cross against the outstretched arm of Aaron Cresswell.

But after a four-and-a-half minute VAR review, referee Peter Bankes eventually went to the monitor which showed the ball had hit Cresswell’s face before his arm, and the decision was overturned.

Moments later Declan Rice, making his 200th appearance for the Hammers, had a volley saved by Hugo Lloris before Michail Antonio, in his 200th Premier League match for the club, curled in a shot which clipped the far post.

Tottenham’s penalty was overturned (John Walton/PA)

But Tottenham grabbed the lead with a classic counter-attack after Eric Dier intercepted a one-two between Rice and Said Benrahma on the edge of the Spurs area.

Dier’s first-time pass found Kane, who fed Dejan Kulusevski before sprinting past him on the outside and collecting the return ball.

Kane’s cross was meant for Son Heung-min but Kehrer got there first and diverted the ball into the net, denying the South Korean a first goal of the season.

West Ham equalised after 55 minutes when Antonio collected a quick throw-in and manufactured a clever flick into the path of Soucek, who took a touch before leathering the ball past Lloris from six yards.

Tomas Soucek (left) celebrates scoring (John Walton/PA)

Jarrod Bowen stabbed a good chance wide before, in the 67th minute, Paqueta was sent on for Benrahma.

Pablo Fornals should have put West Ham ahead shortly after from Bowen’s pull-back but he blazed over.

Then came Paqueta and Emerson’s ‘after-you’ in front of goal before Bowen fizzed the ball across goal but Antonio was unable to apply the finish, and a ding-dong derby ended all-square.

