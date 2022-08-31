Fabio Carvalho breaks Newcastle hearts as Liverpool sneak late win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fabio Carvalho breaks Newcastle hearts as Liverpool sneak late win

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.20pm Updated: August 31 2022, 10.32pm
Liverpool left it late at Anfield (Tim Goode/PA)
Liverpool left it late at Anfield (Tim Goode/PA)

Super sub Fabio Carvalho sent Anfield wild by scrambling home a Liverpool winner and finally breaking Newcastle’s resolve eight minutes into stoppage time.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds had been basking in the afterglow of Saturday’s nine-goal annihilation of promoted Bournemouth as they returned home looking to secure back-to-back victories.

Liverpool managed to do just that but it took a last-gasp strike to do so as summer signing Carvalho turned home in a penalty-box melee to lift the roof off Anfield and seal a memorable 2-1 triumph.

The goal came with the clock reading 97 minutes and nine seconds after only five minutes of stoppage time were shown and tempers frayed between the benches.

While Liverpool celebrated, it was a gutting end for Newcastle given how impressive they had been in frustrating the hosts on a night when record signing Alexander Isak had the visitors dreaming of a win.

The 22-year-old scored an emphatic first-half strike on his debut and saw the offside flag deny him another, but the Magpies still looked set to leave with a point as Liverpool toiled following Roberto Firmino’s equaliser.

But Klopp calls his team “mentality monsters” for a reason and Carvalho struck at the death.

It was a stunning end to a night that had seen Liverpool stutter for large periods.

Eddie Howe’s dogged side had made life difficult from the outset, with debutant Isak blazing over the first noteworthy chance of the evening.

Liverpool's bench celebrate the late winner wildly
Liverpool’s bench celebrated the late winner wildly (Tim Goode/PA)

Newcastle were balancing defensive rigidness with the ability to put together threatening attacking moves, including one that ended with Ryan Fraser spinning and striking narrowly over from the edge of the box.

Kieran Trippier slipped as he hit a well-placed free-kick straight at Alisson Becker as murmurs of frustration at times punctured the Anfield air.

Luis Diaz was, as ever, proving a handful and was slipped through by Firmino and rounded Nick Pope, only to go too far wide and fire off target.

A mixture of miserly defending and poor decision making in attack meant that was Liverpool’s best chance of a first half that Newcastle took the lead in four minutes later.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s under-hit diagonal ball was cut out and Newcastle quickly attacked, with Miguel Almiron pulling Virgil van Dijk out of position before passing to Trippier.

Alexander Isak celebrates
Alexander Isak struck on his Newcastle debut (Tim Goode/PA)

Jordan Henderson got a toe on the right-back’s ball inside but only prodded into the path of Sean Longstaff, who coolly slipped a pass past Fabinho and behind for Isak to lash home emphatically in front of the travelling support.

Newcastle slowed the game down before half-time, irking the majority inside Anfield.

Liverpool began the second half clumsily as they sought a leveller and saw Isak find the net with an even better goal than his thunderous opener.

Shortly after Henderson had seen penalty claims ignored at a corner, Isak burst through and continued to cut back past both Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez before beating Alisson in front of the Kop.

But the flag belatedly went up for offside against Isak – a decision ratified by the VAR and a moment that shook Liverpool into life.

Roberto Firmino scores
Roberto Firmino scored again (Tim Goode/PA)

Impressive Harvey Elliott showed quick feet and forced Pope into a save low to his right and in the 60th minute the red hordes were in raptures.

A sweeping move ended with Mohamed Salah playing back for Firmino to hit a first-time shot past Newcastle’s goalkeeper.

Liverpool pushed with renewed intensity for a winner, albeit without much creativity.

Diaz saw a piledriver saved by Pope, who denied him again soon after before Fabinho twice struck off target.

Salah saw a stoppage-time shot blocked by Dan Burn, leading to what would prove to be a crucial corner.

Swung in with hope more than expectation, Carvalho was alert when the ball eventually fell at the far post for him to smash home.

