Home News UK & World

Another hat-trick for Erling Haaland as Man City put six past Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 10.46pm
Erling Haaland scored a second successive Premier League hat-trick in Manchester City’s 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest (Nick Potts/PA)
Erling Haaland scored a second successive Premier League hat-trick in Manchester City’s 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest (Nick Potts/PA)

Erling Haaland struck his second successive Premier League hat-trick as champions Manchester City routed Nottingham Forest 6-0.

Haaland now has nine goals in five games since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, more than any player in Premier League history after that number of matches.

The 22-year-old bagged a 26-minute first-half treble to sink Forest, just four days after doing the same to Crystal Palace.

Joao Cancelo rifled home a superb fourth after the break and Julian Alvarez marked his first Premier League start with a brace.

Arsenal stayed top with a fifth successive win adding to Steven Gerrard’s problems at Aston Villa.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were on target as Arsenal won 2-1 on a night of questionable goalkeeping at the Emirates Stadium.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gifted Jesus the opener after 30 minutes of a one-sided first period.

Villa were better in the second half and Douglas Luiz, who had scored direct from a corner in the Carabao Cup at Bolton last week, repeated the trick after 74 minutes.

But Arsenal were swiftly back in front when Martinelli turned in Bukayo Saka’s cross, leaving Gerrard to reflect on a fourth defeat in five league games that sees only Leicester below them in the table.

Fabio Carvalho’s last-gasp strike gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle at Anfield.

The 20-year-old summer signing from Fulham scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time, just as Newcastle looked as if they would be taking a point back to Tyneside.

Newcastle’s new £60m striker Alexander Isak, who was cleared to play after his work permit had been processed, put Eddie Howe’s side ahead seven minutes before the break

Liverpool equalised just after the hour when Roberto Firmino finished superbly from Mo Salah’s pass.

West Ham battled back against Tottenham to claim their first home point of the season in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

Tomas Soucek levelled after 55 minutes when he took a touch from Michail Antonio’s clever flick and hammered the ball past Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal.

Tottenham had taken the lead after 34 minutes through an incisive counter-attack.

Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski were all involved before Thilo Kehrer beat Son Heung-min to a cross and turned the ball into his own net.

Bournemouth’s first game since the sacking of Scott Parker ended in a goalless home draw with Wolves.

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Interim manager Gary O’Neil took charge of Bournemouth’s draw against Wolves following the departure of Scott Parker (Steven Paston/PA)

Interim boss Gary O’Neil was in charge after Parker’s departure on Monday, and the Cherries produced a resolute response after the weekend’s record-equalling 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

Wolves dominated possession but were unable to make a breakthrough as their wait for a top-flight victory stretched to 12 games, dating back to April 2.

Big-money summer signing Matheus Nunes hit the crossbar and Daniel Podence had a diving header cleared off the line by Cherries captain Lloyd Kelly.

