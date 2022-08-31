Met Office reveals new storm names for 2022/23 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Met Office reveals new storm names for 2022/23 season

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 12.16am
A list of possible storm names are compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK’s Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI (PA)
A list of possible storm names are compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK’s Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI (PA)

The Met Office has revealed the storm names for the 2022/23 season.

The new storms list – first launched in 2015 – for each year generally runs from early September until late August the following year, coinciding with the beginning of autumn.

Members of the public can suggest names by emailing nameourstorms@metoffice.gov.uk.

This year Daisy, Glen, Khalid and Owain came through e-mail submissions, while Betty won a public vote on Twitter, with more than 12,000 votes cast.

A-Z of storm names 2022/23
(PA Graphics)

Storms are named when they have the potential to cause an amber or red warning.

A list of possible names are compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK’s Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI.

KNMI selected Antoni, Hendrika, Johanna and Loes, in honour of famous Dutch scientists. While Met Eireann chose Cillian, Fleur, Ide, and Nelly.

Met Office head of situational awareness Will Lang, who leads responses in times of severe weather, said naming storms helped raise public awareness.

“We know from seven years of doing this that naming storms works,” he said.

“Last year, Storms Arwen and Eunice brought some severe impacts to the UK and we know that naming storms helps to raise awareness and give the public the information they need to stay safe in times of severe weather.”

In a press statement, the Met Office said that 98% of those within the red warning area in the southeast for Storm Eunice were aware of the warning, and 91% of those took action to protect themselves, their property or business.

The next names on the storms list are: Antoni, Betty, Cillian, Daisy, Elliot, Fleur, Glen, Hendrika, Ide, Johanna, Khalid, Loes, Mark, Nelly, Owain, Priya, Ruadhan, Sam, Tobias, Val, Wouter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

European perch swimming through sheets of cloud-like algae (Tiina Tormanen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
First images for Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed
Robots could help to detect mental wellbeing issues in children, a study suggests. (Cambridge University/ PA)
Robots could help to detect mental wellbeing issues in children, study finds
It is feared up to 10 million children could be affected directly or indirectly (Alamy/PA)
Experts warn of ‘humanitarian crisis’ for children stuck in cold homes
Concern over health impacts of the energy crisis (PA)
What are the dangers of cold homes?
View of Kinder Reservoir from the Pennine Way at Sandy Heys, Kinder Scout (Andrew Butler/National Trust/PA)
Kinder Scout national nature reserve extended to cover more than 1,000 hectares
A boy and girl wade through mud near their flood-hit home in Charsadda, Pakistan (Mohammad Sajjad/AP)
Disasters Emergency Committee launches urgent Pakistan flood relief appeal
The booster programme will target those clinically at risk to the virus and people aged 50 and over (/PA)
NHS calls for volunteers as it relaunches Covid booster programme
Care home residents with dementia playing the keyboard (MHA/Casio/PA)
Keyboards strike memory chord among dementia patients
Guard towers on the perimeter wall of the Urumqi No 3 Detention Centre in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region on April 23 2021 (Mark Schiefelbein/Ap)
UN cites possible crimes against humanity in China’s Xinjiang
New article expresses concern over fuel price hikes for NHS (PA)
Hospitals to face crippling fuel costs – report

More from The Courier

Fox hails the travelling United fans
Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
bins on fire dundee
Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher…
Jack and Victor
Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0