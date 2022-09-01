What the papers say – September 1 By Press Association September 1 2022, 5.52am What the papers say – September 1 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The mastheads look at the UK’s spiralling bills and their consequences. The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mirror all lead on the cost-of-living crisis, which the latter reports will cause three million more Britons to “fall into poverty trap”. Guardian front page, Thursday 1 September 2022: Children may die if families turn off heat, warn experts pic.twitter.com/x5Im5PPQGJ— The Guardian (@guardian) August 31, 2022 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/w1oGDMZ9xl— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) August 31, 2022 Thursday's front page: Giggs trial collapses#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/rGV0sTplzG pic.twitter.com/bWH3iu7VAm— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 31, 2022 Tories are urging leadership frontrunner Liz Truss to “act fast” on rocketing energy prices, according to the i, while The Daily Telegraph reports Ms Truss may axe motorway speed limits. Thursday's front page: Tories urge Truss to act fast on UK energy hikes#TomorrowsPapersTodayLatest from @singharj: https://t.co/gD9Jt2Hx8h pic.twitter.com/ZeobUrrF8J— i newspaper (@theipaper) August 31, 2022 🗞️ The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Truss hints she may axe motorway speed limits'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/NY2XLijTtq— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 31, 2022 Elsewhere, The Times reports on the “decline of (the) traditional UK family”. Thursday’s TIMES: “Decline of traditional UK family revealed” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1c6y9IpBoW— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 31, 2022 German manufacturers have halted production in response to a surge in energy prices caused by a Russian squeeze on gas supplies, according to the Financial Times. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 1 September https://t.co/HvhnnI3L4y pic.twitter.com/4FTQ7iAk1v— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 31, 2022 The Daily Express reports the Queen will appoint the next prime minister at Balmoral instead of London. Tomorrow's front page: 'Resting' Queen won't risk greeting new PM in London#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/6nsSA5qjR5 pic.twitter.com/cYSlUHaMlI— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 31, 2022 Metro and The Sun lead on the Ryan Giggs trial. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰RYAN GIGGS TRIAL JURY SPLIT🔴 Footballer may face retrial in abuse case #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/APjd98FYwd— Metro (@MetroUK) August 31, 2022 On tomorrow's front page: Ryan Gigg’s 17-day domestic abuse trial collapses after the jury failed to reach a verdicthttps://t.co/Jezh8awhuW pic.twitter.com/sUt1IAb2BS— The Sun (@TheSun) August 31, 2022 The Daily Mail reports a former murder suspect won custody of a neighbour’s child “by duping social workers”. Thursday’s Daily MAIL: “How Could They Give My Son To My ‘Deceitful’ Neighbour?”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/C6xMyy8Ecz— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 31, 2022 And the Daily Star says the HMS Prince of Wales broke down due to its propeller shaft. Thursday's front page: 🚢#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/wfVXAkOe3R pic.twitter.com/q5njmzKNP5— Daily Star (@dailystar) August 31, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World I love music because it is a strong agent of change, says Willow Smith Member of scuba diving class finds paddleboarder’s lost phone Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk declines to shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand Hundreds attend vigil for two boys who died in Lough Enagh tragedy Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day Gibraltar confirms leakage of fuel from stranded cargo ship Belfast City Council agrees to name bridge after Noah Donohoe Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but will not attend his funeral New method could help predict Alzheimer’s risk before symptoms start – study Greenvale public inquiry ‘not appropriate’ while prosecutions pursued, says Long More from The Courier Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man 0 St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan 0 Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main 0 New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel 0 Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers 0