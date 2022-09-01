UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 8.48am
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of waging attacks near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant just as a team of UN inspectors was heading to visit it despite the fighting.

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, led by its director Rafael Grossi, set off for the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia plant despite the heavy shelling that led to an emergency system shutting down one of its reactors.

“There has been increased military activity, including this morning until very recently,” Mr Grossi said, adding that after being briefed by the Ukrainian military he decided to get moving despite the inherent risks.

Rafael Grossi speaks to the media
Rafael Grossi speaks to the media (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

“Weighing the pros and cons and having come so far, we are not stopping.”

He noted that the risks are “very, very high” in the so-called grey zone between Ukrainian and Russian positions, but “we consider that we have the minimum conditions to move”.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been occupied by Russian forces but run by Ukrainian engineers since the early days of the six-month war.

Ukraine alleges Russia is using the plant as a shield, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Kyiv of recklessly firing on the area, raising the threat of a nuclear disaster that may affect the entire continent.

Fighting in early March caused a brief fire at its training complex, and in recent days the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of damage, heightening fears of a radiation leak or a reactor meltdown.

Map
(Alamy/PA)

Officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.

“We have a very important mission to accomplish,” Mr Grossi said. “We are going to start immediately an assessment of the security and the safety situation at the plant.

“I am going to consider the possibility of establishing a continued presence of the IAEA at the plant, which we believe is indispensable to stabilise the situation and to get regular, reliable, impartial, neutral updates of what the situation is there.”

The Russian Defence Ministry said Ukrainian forces unleashed an artillery barrage of the area and then sent a group of up to 60 scouts to try to seize control of the plant.

It said the Ukrainian troops arrived in boats, landing three kilometres north east of the plant on the left bank of the Dnieper River and tried to seize it. The ministry said Russian forces “took steps to destroy the enemy”, engaging warplanes.

Russia Ukraine War IAEA
IAEA staff prepare to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

“The provocation by the Kyiv regime is intended to derail the arrival of the IAEA’s group at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Russia-installed administration of the city of Enerhodar, just outside the plant, said at least three local residents were killed and one injured early on Thursday by Ukrainian shelling.

Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of shelling Enerhodar and the territory of the nuclear power plant in a false flag attack intended to derail the arrival of the IAEA’s team.

“We are demanding that Russia stop provocations and offer the IAEA unhindered access to the Ukrainian nuclear facility,” said Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh.

Ukraine’s Enerhoatom company which oversees the country’s nuclear power plants said mortar shelling by Russian forces led to the shutdown of one reactor by its emergency protection system

It added that the shelling also damaged a back-up power supply line used for in-house needs, and one of the plant’s reactors that was not operating was switched to diesel generators.

