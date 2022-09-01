Bruno Lage pleads for patience from Wolves fans following goalless stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bruno Lage pleads for patience from Wolves fans following goalless stalemate

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 11.38am
Bruno Lage has called for patience from Wolves fans (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Lage has called for patience from Wolves fans (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bruno Lage has urged Wolves’ frustrated fans to remain patient after they jeered Wednesday evening’s goalless draw at managerless Bournemouth.

The visitors dominated at Vitality Stadium but were once again toothless in attack as their lengthy winless run stretched to 12 Premier League games, dating back to early April.

Amid growing pressure, manager Lage remains confident of finishing in a good position this term and insists supporters should feel optimistic about the club’s future.

“We are working so hard to build this squad,” said the Portuguese, who recruited towering Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart ahead of the trip to the south coast.

“Some of the players have played more games than training (sessions).

“I watched the enthusiastic fans who came here (to Bournemouth) and we did everything in our hands to play well.

“I think we dominated the game with around 70 per cent of possession. How many chances did we create?

“It’s a question of patience and time. I believe a lot in our work.

“They (the fans) should be frustrated about the result, like I am, like the players are, but confident for the future.

“We are not starting so good but I think we’re going to finish in a good position this year.”

Big-money summer signing Matheus Nunes hit the crossbar early on before Raul Jimenez wasted a golden second-half chance, while substitute Daniel Podence had a diving header cleared off the line by Lloyd Kelly.

Wolves have scored only twice in five top-flight outings this term and sit in the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s clash with Southampton at Molineux.

New £15million signing Kalajdzic, who is 6ft 7ins, could make his debut against Saints.

“He has a different profile than Raul and he can bring a different dynamic,” Lage said of the 25-year-old.

“He can be in the box, he can be good for different crosses and the other guys are not; sometimes we can play with both (Kalajdzic and Jimenez) and have two good references in the box. Also he can play between the lines to link.

“We are doing a great job to rebuild the team, to bring solutions for us.”

Interim Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil was thrust into the hot seat following Scott Parker’s sacking in the aftermath of Saturday’s 9-0 humiliation at Liverpool.

Having managed to halt the Cherries’ three-game losing run, the 39-year-old was heartened by his players’ unity as he turns his attention to preparing for Saturday’s trip to fellow top-flight newcomers Nottingham Forest.

“Holding on for the point was big but I don’t even think it was the point; I think it was the togetherness and how they dug in together that gives them a real feeling of satisfaction and that they’ve achieved something from a tough place at the weekend,” said O’Neil.

“I’ve been there as a player, you go through moments that are tough but the good thing with football is you always get a chance to respond.

“It was key that we did and we’ve started that. It was a good start.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

