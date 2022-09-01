Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 11.42am Updated: September 1 2022, 12.50pm
Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (Carsten Rehder/dpa via AP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (Carsten Rehder/dpa via AP)

Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the Kremlin said, but has paid tribute to him.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Putin visited a Moscow hospital where Mr Gorbachev’s body was being kept before Saturday’s funeral to lay flowers at his coffin.

Mr Peskov said: “Regrettably, the president’s working schedule wouldn’t allow him to do that on Saturday, so he decided to do that today.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 2006
Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 2006 (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Mr Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday, will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife Raisa after a farewell ceremony to be held at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, a historic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times.

Asked if Mr Gorbachev would be given a state funeral, Mr Peskov said the funeral would have “elements” of a state funeral, such as honorary guards, and the government would help organise them.

Mr Putin’s decision to pay a private visit to the hospital while staying away from Saturday’s public farewell ceremony, combined with uncertainty surrounding the funeral’s status, reflect the Kremlin’s divided thinking on the legacy of Mr Gorbachev.

The late leader has been lauded in the West by putting an end to the Cold War but reviled by many at home for actions that led to the 1991 Soviet collapse and plunged millions into poverty.

While avoiding explicit personal criticism of Mr Gorbachev, Mr Putin has in the past repeatedly blamed him for failing to secure written commitments from the West that would rule out Nato’s expansion eastwards — an issue that became a major irritant in Russia/West ties for decades and fomented tensions that exploded when the Russian leader sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

In Wednesday’s telegram of condolences released by the Kremlin, Mr Putin praised Mr Gorbachev as a man who left “an enormous impact on the course of world history”.

“He led the country during difficult and dramatic changes, amid large-scale foreign policy, economic and society challenges,” Mr Putin said.

“He deeply realised that reforms were necessary and tried to offer his solutions for the acute problems.”

The Kremlin’s ambivalent view of Mr Gorbachev was mirrored by state television broadcasts, which paid tribute to the former leader as a historic figure but described his reforms as poorly planned and held him responsible for failing to safeguard the country’s interests in dialogue with the West.

The criticism echoed earlier assessments by Mr Putin, who has famously lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century”.

Mr Peskov said on Wednesday that Mr Gorbachev was an “extraordinary” statesman who would “always remain in the country’s history”, but noted what he described as his idealistic view of the West.

“Gorbachev gave an impulse for ending the Cold War and he sincerely wanted to believe that it would be over and an eternal romance would start between the renewed Soviet Union and the collective West,” Mr Peskov said.

“This romanticism failed to materialise. The bloodthirsty nature of our opponents has come to light, and it’s good that we realised that in time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A man has been cleared by a jury of rioting during disorder in Swansea last year (Tony Baggett/Alamy/PA)
Man cleared of rioting after Swansea disorder following teenager’s death
(Twitter/PA)
Twitter testing Edit Tweet tool for select users
A mass booklet from a memorial service in memory of Lauren Bullock (PA)
Three promising young lives cut short in disco tragedy
Naomi Long was speaking ahead of an announcement by the Public Prosecution Service over whether prosecutions will be pursued (PA)
Greenvale public inquiry decision ‘could be reviewed if context changes’
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi speaks to the media ahead of his team’s visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)
UN nuclear agency team arrive at Ukraine power plant
Two individuals and a company are to be prosecuted in connection with the deaths of three teenagers outside a hotel in Co Tyrone three years ago. (PA)
Two men and company to be charged over St Patrick’s Day disco deaths
(Hampshire Police/PA)
Man jailed for hitting blind wife on head with meat cleaver
Microsoft’s proposed 68.7 billion dollar (£59.4 billion) takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard could lead to competition concerns and requires a more in-depth investigation, the UK’s competition watchdog has said (Koshiro K/Alamy/PA)
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover faces further competition investigation
Bill Turnbull (Ian West/PA)
‘Brave’ Bill Turnbull saved lives, says head of Prostate Cancer UK
Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said he was particularly worried about a kind of Russian ‘tourist route’ through Helsinki airport (Petr David Josek/AP)
Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians

More from The Courier

Greg James and Bella Mackie in Elie and St Andrews during their trip to Fife and Angus. Images: tailenderspod/Greg James Instagram.
DJ Greg James 'wants to do Radio 1 breakfast show from Fife' after visit
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Baseball bat Picture shows; Gavin Duke. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 01/09/2022
Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk'
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee is to close
Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges'
Taylor Wimpey's nearby Victoria Grange development.
Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection
0
The coastguard helicopter lifting the injured woman to safety. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.
Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/02/2019 - Programme Name: Still Game S9 - TX: n/a - Episode: Still Game - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUSDAY 19TH FEBRUARY, 2019* Navid (SANJEEV KOHLI), Isa (JANE MCCARRY) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Alan Peebles
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in 'People Huv Tae Know' tour
0