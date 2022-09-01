Hugo Lloris knows Tottenham need to beat Fulham after West Ham point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hugo Lloris knows Tottenham need to beat Fulham after West Ham point

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 12.02pm
Hugo Lloris' side drew at West ham (John Walton/PA)
Hugo Lloris’ side drew at West ham (John Walton/PA)

Hugo Lloris has called on Tottenham to back up their point at West Ham with victory at home to Fulham on Saturday.

Spurs had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Wednesday after Thilo Kehrer’s first-half own goal was cancelled out by Tomas Soucek’s 55th-minute leveller.

Antonio Conte’s side struggled in the second period but withstood a late barrage from the hosts to stay unbeaten after five Premier League games and remain third in the table on 11 points.

“There is a mix of feelings after that game, but if we look on the positive side, we’re still unbeaten,” Lloris said.

“The way we conceded is frustrating. From the throw-in, we had to switch on quicker and the first 10 minutes of the second half the tempo was a bit strange. We know that if we want to do better than the last few seasons it’s all about details, to keep the focus very high.

“There is still room to improve and be better but if we compare to where we were last season, we stepped up but it’s not enough.

“We have to carry on, continue our work. It’s a long season and we need to consider that point. It’s still a point against West Ham. The best way is like the Chelsea (draw), to give credit to a point is to win the next game.”

Tottenham players applaud the fans
Tottenham held on for a point at West ham (John Walton/PA)

Conte hinted after the derby that he would rotate for the visit of Marco Silva’s side, who have won two of their first five fixtures.

It could open the door for Richarlison to make his full debut with Spurs in the middle of seven matches in 21 days and Son Heung-min may make way after struggling for form so far this season but his captain backed the South Korean to get off the mark soon.

Lloris added: “He’s still looking for his first goal, he’s an offensive player and they need the confidence and the confidence they get only by scoring goals.

“We cannot forget the work he has done. He’s completely involved. Without the ball he’s making a lot of runs to help the defence and offensively.

“It’s going to come for sure because he’s a top player with a top mentality. Also it’s a busy period and we need to make sure everybody is ready.”

Angelo Ogbonna believes West Ham have put their slow start to the season behind them.

The Hammers, who have made eight summer signings, lost their first three matches without scoring a goal.

But they have since beaten Danish side Viborg twice to reach the Europa Conference League group stages and won at Aston Villa on Sunday.

“When you change things, it’s part of the process. It’s normal, when you try to change a lot. We started a bit sloppy,” said Ogbonna.

“Last season, we were a little bit short (of numbers). I think we did really well for two seasons, last season was fantastic, and it’s normal that the performances can drop for one, two, three games.

“Pre-season was quite long as well, we started a little bit early, but it’s part of the process and we need to let the new people adapt.”

Italian defender Ogbonna’s introduction as a 72nd-minute substitute was his first appearance in the Premier League since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last November.

“I’m so glad to come back in a derby. It’s been fantastic and a bit emotional because my family was here,” he added.

“I couldn’t wait to get back on the pitch. The result was fantastic, the performance was really good and I think we deserved even more.”

