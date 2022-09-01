Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 12.34pm
Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said he was particularly worried about a kind of Russian ‘tourist route’ through Helsinki airport (Petr David Josek/AP)
Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said he was particularly worried about a kind of Russian ‘tourist route’ through Helsinki airport (Petr David Josek/AP)

Finland has slashed the number of visas issued to Russian citizens to a tenth of the regular amount in a move seen as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Finland, which shares the longest border with Russia of all European Union member countries, announced the decision in August amid growing pressure from politicians and ordinary citizens to restrict the movement of Russian tourists through the Nordic country as Moscow continues its war in Ukraine.

“It’s important that we show that at the same time when Ukrainians are suffering, normal tourism shouldn’t continue business as usual,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Czech capital Prague on Wednesday.

Incoming traffic to Finland from Russia at the Nuijamaa border station
Incoming traffic to Finland from Russia at the Nuijamaa border station (Lauri Heino/Lehtikuva via AP)

From September 1, Finland will only permit Russians to apply for tourist visas once-a-week and in just four Russian cities: Moscow, St Petersburg, Murmansk and Petrozavodsk close to the Finnish border.

Mr Haavisto said he was particularly worried about a kind of Russian “tourist route” through Helsinki airport which had been used by thousands of Russians before Moscow’s February 24 attack on Ukraine.

In addition to its visa decision, the Finnish foreign ministry said the government was exploring the possibility of helping Russian human rights campaigners, civil society members and journalists critical to the Kremlin by establishing a new kind of humanitarian visa enabling them to access the Nordic country.

At this week’s Prague meeting, EU foreign ministers decided to tighten travel rules for Russians within the 27-member bloc but found no consensus on issuing a full-scale tourist visa ban, something that has been urged by Poland and the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Finland shares a 830-mile (1,340km) border with Russia and the country has regularly ranked among one of the most popular Western travel destinations or stopovers for Russian tourists.

