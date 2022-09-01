EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 3.12pm
Vials of Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer via AP)
Vials of Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer via AP)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the authorisation of two coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna which have been tweaked to include protection against an early version of the Omicron variant.

The EU drugs regulator said in a statement that the two messenger RNA boosters offered protection both against the original version of Covid-19 and the Omicron subvariant BA.1, which has since been overtaken globally by later Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

Nearly 80% of coronavirus cases worldwide are now being caused by Omicron BA.5, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The decision comes a day after the US drugs regulator cleared updated versions of Covid-19 vaccines incorporating protection against the later subvariants, after telling pharmaceutical firms in June that any updated boosters must target the most recent versions of Omicron.

The EMA said adapted vaccines were expected “to help maintain optimal protection against Covid-19 as the virus evolves”.

The regulator is also currently reviewing an updated version of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that aims to protect against the later BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants.

Scientists hope the new boosters will trigger a strong response from the immune system to prevent not just serious illness but perhaps milder infections also – much like the original vaccines did earlier in the pandemic, before more contagious mutant versions emerged.

A person receiving a Covid jab
UK authorities cleared an updated version of the Moderna booster that included protection against Omicron subvariant BA.1 last month (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It is unclear how well the updated boosters will work since experts are still gathering data.

Last month, UK authorities cleared an updated version of the Moderna booster that included protection against Omicron subvariant BA.1, saying the jab would be offered to people aged 50 and over beginning in September.

In Germany, health minister Karl Lauterbach said that inoculations with the new vaccines could start next week and that “now is the optimal time to close vaccination gaps for the fall”.

Globally, coronavirus cases and deaths have been dropping for weeks, but scientists expect a surge of hospitalisations and deaths with the coming onset of winter in the northern hemisphere.

